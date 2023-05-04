Protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel were involved in a scuffle on Wednesday late at night at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The scuffle began with Police objecting to wrestlers bringing in extra folding beds to the protest site.

As per media reports, a policeman also abused female wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vindesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat. While Vinesh suffered a knee injury amid the scuffle, Bajrang Punia suffered a shoulder injury.

VIDEO | Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and cops at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/uQhIPeAfL8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

The situation was brought under control with the intervention of senior policemen and a heavy Police deployment has been made at the protest site.

Read: Wrestlers move SC seeking permission to file affidavit in sealed cover

Vinesh Phogat reacted emotionally and angrily to the scuffle and said that the protesting wrestlers are not criminals and deserve respect.

“If you want to kill us, then kill us,” an emotional Vinesh said during a late night media interaction.

“Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food.”

“Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us,” Vinesh said.

VIDEO | “The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country,” says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/EpSk6dc3ZL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

“Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother,” the World Championship medallist said.

Bajrang Punia appealed to the general public to reach Jantar Mantar and support the wrestlers.

“I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us,” Bajrang said.

Delhi Police claimed that AAP leader Somnath Bharti was the one who brought the folding beds. Asked about this, Bajrang said, “CCTV footage can show he was not there when it happened. We had ordered the beds, we were bringing the beds inside.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.