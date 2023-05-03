The seven female wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking permission to file an affidavit in sealed cover.

On Wednesday, the legal counsel representing the women wrestlers told the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that he was seeking permission to file the affidavit in sealed cover. The matter is slated to be heard on Thursday.

The lawyer said they don’t mind sharing a copy of the affidavit with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Delhi Police last week, but feared it being released in public domain.

The bench subsequently permitted the counsel to bring the sealed cover affidavit on Thursday with an advance copy for Mehta. On Mehta’s request for the affidavit to be shared with the investigation officer, the bench agreed.

India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding action against BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Last week, the Delhi Police had told the apex court that a preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over the sexual harassment allegations. Thereafter the top court issued notices to Delhi Police and others on a plea filed by seven women wrestlers, saying the matter is “serious” and requires consideration.

The wrestlers have asserted that they won’t leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They also demanded that the findings of the Oversight Committee, formed in January, be made public.

After a three-day protest in January, Sports Ministry had formed an Oversight Committee, headed by boxing great and former BJP MP MC Mary Kom. The findings were due to be submitted in a month but have yet to be released.

