Social Media is abuzz with all kinds of theories and rumours about the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

In a similar vein, a picture from protesting female wrestler Sakshi Malik’s wedding featuring Singh is going viral with her detractors questioning why did she invite him?

Sakshi has responded by retweeting singer Chinmayi Sripaada’s tweet on the debate. According to Sripaada, a woman has no choice if her ‘molester is in a position of power’.

“YES SHE WILL!!! WHEN HER MOLESTER IS IN A POSITION OF POWER SHE HAS NO BLOODY CHOICE. Women have had to suffer molesters in their own family and have to suffer their presence and pretend as if everything is OK. I really hope all these molester/rapist supporters can vanish off the face of the earth!” Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted.

The current wrestlers’ protest started on 23 April when the wrestlers alleged that Delhi Police didn’t file an FIR against WFI president, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, after seven female wrestlers, including a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against him at the CP Police Station in Delhi.

The protestors had also demanded the Sports Ministry make the inquiry report into sexual allegations against Singh public, along with an FIR against him.

After the players reached Supreme Court on 24 April to have an FIR registered against Singh, the apex court asked the Delhi Police to respond. The Delhi police on 28 April told the court they will register an FIR against Singh. But the wrestlers said that they will continue agitating till Singh’s sent to jail.

The protest started earlier this year on 18 January when the wrestlers led by by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik made the allegations for the first time.

After a session of deliberations with the Sports Minister, who assured that a panel would enquire into the case, the protest was called off on 21 January.

However, the enquiry report was not made public by the ministry and no action was taken against Singh. This prompted the wrestlers to once again take to protests.

Meanwhile, Singh has claimed innocence and said that he’s being made a victim of politics.

“This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians,” Brij Bhushan Singh said.

“90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda.”

