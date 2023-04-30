Amid the ongoing protest, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that he is trusted by 90 per cent of athletes from Haryana and that wrestlers from only one ‘akhada’ are protesting against him.

India’s top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are currently protesting against Brij Bhushan at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The WFI president has been accused of sexual harassment by seven wrestlers including a minor.

WFI chief also mentioned that the girls who are protesting against him belong to the one ‘akhada’ led by Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

“90 per cent of the athletes and their guardians from Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families and the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda,” the WFI chief said.

“…You don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides..,” Singh added.

On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh, one under POSCO Act and another related to outraging the modesty of a woman, following allegations of exploitation of women by him.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dut said now that FIR has been registered, the grapplers should focus on their practice.

“The wrestlers should have taken this step 3 months ago. FIR has been registered, now the wrestlers should focus on their practice. Even the Prime Minister does not have the right to punish only the court does” Yogeshwar Dutt, who is also a BJP leader, said.

