Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik on Friday said that the grapplers’ next course of action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would be taken once the government meet their demands. Sakshi Malik was reacting to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan.

Sakshi also added that there was “pressure on the family” as far as the minor wrestler’s case is concerned.

The Delhi Police has demanded cancellation of the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan citing “no evidence”.

The wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

“He has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor’s case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the govt,” the 30-year-old wrestler told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | He has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the govt," says wrestler Sakshee… pic.twitter.com/y3rjJluWeN — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, according to a report in the Times of India, the Delhi Police had said that they had made a watertight case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“While we couldn’t have proceeded further in the Pocso case after the under-18 complainant retracted her allegations, we have made a watertight case in the other FIR and not gone soft on the WFI president,” the senior police officer said.

A chargesheet consisting of 1500 pages was filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh regarding offences of assault (Section 354), sexual harassment (Section 354A) and stalking (Section 354 D) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources had said that the chargesheet contains more than 200 statements from six female wrestlers with supporting evidence.

On Friday, the Delhi Police proposed withdrawing the FIR against wrestlers for rioting. The FIR against the grapplers had been filed on 28 May, the day when the wrestlers had planned a march to the new Parliament building from their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

And over a fortnight ago, the wrestlers had reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river, but decided against doing so after the intervention of the farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Earlier in June, the wrestlers had met with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur which nearly lasted for almost six hours, and decided to suspend their protest against the WFI chief after Thakur had said that a chargesheet would be filed against Brij Bhushan by 15 June.

