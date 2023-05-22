Bajrang Punia, Olympic bronze medallist and one of the protesting wrestlers, on Monday, said that the athletes are ready for the narco test as asked by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The WFI president, who has been accused of sexual harassment by the wrestlers, had earlier said that he is ready to undergo a lie-detector or narco test to prove his innocence but Bajrang Punia and Asian champion Vinesh Phogat would also have to do the same.

“I am ready for my narco test, polygraph test or lie-detector test, but I have a condition that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo the same test. If both the wrestlers are ready for their tests, they should call the media and make that announcement. And I promise to them that I am also ready for it,” Brij Bhushan said in a Facebook post.

Accepting Brij Bhushan’s challenge, Bajrang said that the narco test should be conducted under Supreme Court’s supervision and live streamed on national television.

“We are ready to face Narco Test but we would also want him (Brij Bhushan) to also face the Test under Supreme Court’s supervision and with live streaming on national television.

“We would like to see what questions are being asked. He has asked for Narco Test of Vinesh and myself. I am saying why only two of us but also all those girls who have filed complaints should also undergo Narco Test,” Bajrang, sitting alongside Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat at protest site in Jantar Mantar, said.

Vinesh on her part said that the whole country should know what kind of injustice they have faced for years now.

“The whole country should know what kind of atrocities and injustice we faced.”

Bajrang seemed peeved that a section of the media is glorifying Brij Bhushan and urged them to not do so.

“He is not a star but a sexual harassment accused so please treat him accordingly,” Vinesh added.

The protesting wrestlers will take out another round of candlelight march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate.

“As you are aware our protest turns one month, on May 23, we would take out a candle march at India Gate.

“We must remind people that ours is a peaceful protest and anyone trying to disrupt peace with provocative speeches or any kind of trouble would be himself responsible for consequences and we don’t take any responsibility,” Sakshi said.

With PTI inputs

