'Ready for lie-detector test, if wrestlers are also ready for it': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that he is ready for the lie-detector test if Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat would also take the tests.
Hitting back at protesting wrestlers’ challenge for a lie detector test, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has said that he was ready for the test if the grapplers would also undergo the same.
Singh, ever since the grievous allegations of sexual harassment against seven female wrestlers — including one minor — surfaced, has maintained innocence and accused the wrestlers to be politically motivated.
Taking to Facebook, he said, “I am ready for my narco test, polygraph test or lie-detector test, but I have a condition that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo the same test. If both the wrestlers are ready for their tests, they should call the media and make that announcement. And I promise to them that I am also ready for it.”
After calling off the protest earlier this year in January following the initiation of a probe into allegations against Singh, the wrestlers got back to agitation on 23 April after the Sports Ministry did not make the probe report public and Delhi Police refused to file an FIR against Singh.
The wrestlers reached the Supreme Court to have Delhi Police register an FIR against Singh, following which he said that he would cooperate in any investigation but has refused to resign as the WFI chief.
Meanwhile, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially taken over the running of the Wrestling Federation.
Wrestlers have continued their protest demanding action against Singh.
Meanwhile, women supporting and advising the protesting wrestlers will make their way to the inauguration of the new parliament building on 28 May, where they will hold a mahila panchayat outside the building, Bajrang Punia said on Sunday.
The move is one of the decisions made by the maha panchayat – of about 2000-3000 people – held by the respected elders, farm union leaders, and khap leaders advising the wrestlers in Rohtak on Sunday.
The wrestlers previously said that they will announce a ‘major call’ if no action is taken until Sunday.
Bajrang said women from all over India will be there. “Brijbhushan says that this fight is being led by one region, or one community, but that’s not who will be represented alone. People from all over India will be there,” he told media at Jantar Mantar.
With inputs from PTI
