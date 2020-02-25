You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

World Table Tennis Championships 2020 postponed until June over coronavirus fears in South Korea

Sports Reuters Feb 25, 2020 13:57:58 IST

  • The 2020 World Table Tennis Championships was scheduled for 22-29 March in the southern city of Busan.

  • But organisers of the World Championships said on Tuesday that it'll be pushed back provisionally to 21-28 June,

  • South Korean authorities have been battling a surge of new coronavirus cases that took their tally to 893 on Tuesday.

Seoul: Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed until June over health concerns as the east Asian nation grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

World Table Tennis Championships 2020 postponed until June over coronavirus fears in South Korea

Representational image. AFP

The event was scheduled for 22-29 March in the southern city of Busan but will be pushed back provisionally to 21-28 June, organisers said on Tuesday.

“Given the uncertainty and changing situation in Korea Republic amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, the decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority,” the International Table Tennis Federation said in a statement.

South Korean health authorities have been battling a surge of new coronavirus cases that took the nation’s tally to 893 on Tuesday. Nine have died from the virus in the country.

A slew of cases have been reported in Busan, the country’s second largest city.

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, including more than 77,000 in China. More than 2,600 people have died in China’s central Hubei province alone.

The outbreak has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events canceled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organisers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2020 13:57:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores