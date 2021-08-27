World Athletics U20 silver medallist Shaili Singh celebrates return to India with impromptu dance
World Athletics U20 silver medalist Shaili Singh celebrated her return to the country by dancing along to a Punjabi song at the SAI Centre in Bangalore.
#WorldAthleticsU20 Silver Medalist #ShailiSingh celebrates her glorious return by dancing on the tune of a Punjabi song at SAI, Bangalore
Take a look 😀@ianuragthakur@NisithPramanik@YASMinistry@IndiaSports@DGSAI@afiindia@Adille1@NsscSai@ddsportschannel@AkashvaniAIRpic.twitter.com/hWzuezycEL
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021
The 17-year-old long jumper jumped 6.59m at the World, which was her personal best. Unfortunately, it was short of the gold-medal-winning effort by just one centimetre, with Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag taking home gold.
Mariia Horielova of Ukraine took the bronze with a best jump of 6.50m.
