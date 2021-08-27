Sports

World Athletics U20 silver medallist Shaili Singh celebrates return to India with impromptu dance

World Athletics U20 silver medalist Shaili Singh celebrated her return to the country by dancing along to a Punjabi song at the SAI Centre in Bangalore.

FP Sports August 27, 2021 22:02:28 IST
Long jumper Shaili Singh won silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships with a best effort of 6.59m. Image credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

The 17-year-old long jumper jumped 6.59m at the World, which was her personal best. Unfortunately, it was short of the gold-medal-winning effort by just one centimetre, with Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag taking home gold.

Mariia Horielova of Ukraine took the bronze with a best jump of 6.50m.

Here's everything you need to know about Shaili Singh.

