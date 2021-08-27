World Athletics U20 silver medalist Shaili Singh celebrated her return to the country by dancing along to a Punjabi song at the SAI Centre in Bangalore.

The 17-year-old long jumper jumped 6.59m at the World, which was her personal best. Unfortunately, it was short of the gold-medal-winning effort by just one centimetre, with Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag taking home gold.

Mariia Horielova of Ukraine took the bronze with a best jump of 6.50m.

Here's everything you need to know about Shaili Singh.