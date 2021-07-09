All you need to know about Wimbledon 2021 men's singles semi-finals between Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov

With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semi-finals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

The other three players left — No 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club before.

Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 US Open. That makes Djokovic the big favourite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semi-finals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Shapovalov defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov in a five-setter quarter-final.

In his previous match, Djokovic overcame the challenge of Márton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarter-finals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.

Here’s all you need to know about Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals:

When are the men's singles semi-finals of Wimbledon 2021?

The Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals will kickstart at 6 pm IST, with Berrettini taking on Hurkacz. After the conclusion of the first semi-final, Djokovic and Shapovalov will take the court.

Where will the men's singles semi-finals be held?

Both men's singles semi-finals will be held at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How can I watch the men's singles semi-finals?

You can watch both the matches on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD formats). The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow our LIVE blog on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP.