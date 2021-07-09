Catch all the latest updates and check out the live score from the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

There's a whole lot of action in store for tennis fans today, as the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals kick off with a thrilling match up between seventh seed Matteo Berrettini and 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, before defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on 10th seed Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon!

Hurkacz relinquishes the first point after miscuing a forehand and sending the ball soaring into the sky. Berrettini then makes a mistake of his own on the forehand, hitting it wide. Berrettini hits a double-handed backhand that appears to bounce on the line, but it's called out. Berrettini reviews, and hawkeye shows that it was indeed out. 30-15. Hurkacz error on a backhand, he hits it right into the middle of the net, 30-30. Oh, Hurkacz did ever so well there to follow up a great serve with a drop shot, which Berrettini just about gets to, but the Italian can't keep his shot in the court. Hurkacz then makes an error after trying to bend and scoop up a low shot to no avail. Deuce. A rally ends with a really dejected miss from Hurkacz, he looks like he doesn't even want to be here at the moment. Set point and advantage for Berrettini. Oh, another shocking missed forehand from Hurkacz, it's hit the racquet and gone out of play. Berrettini takes the first set!

Hurkacz goes to Berrettini's forehand, and the Italian's attempted shot is hit long of the baseline. 15-0. Berrettini then absolutely miscues a straightforward forehand and sends it soaring into the sky. 30-0. Hurkacz approaches the net with intent after pushing Berrettini out wide and comfortably volleys into the open court. 40-0. The final serve is well placed, and Berrettini's forehand return is hit right into the net. Another love hold.

Berrettini tries to follow up a big serve with a drop shot, but he misjudges it and it falls into the doubles alley. 0-15. Another big serve, and this one goes unreturned. 15-15. A rare long-ish rally, which ends with Berrettini landing an inside out forehand right on the line, which a desperately scrambling Hurkacz can only hit long. 30-15. Berrettini tries to go for a powerful forehand down the line, but it clips the top of the net and falls back down on his side of the court. 30-30. Big serve from Berrettini and Hurkacz can't return. 40-30. Berrettini misses a backhand down the line and it's deuce, a little bit of pressure for the Italian to cope with now. Lovely inside out forehand from Berrettini, and Hurkacz hits a return into the net. Advantage Berrettini. OH THAT WAS EXQUISITE FROM HURKACZ! He hits a forehand right into the corner of the court and Berrettini can't hit it back over the net. Deuce again. Advantage Hurkacz now, he sends a forehand in to Berrettini and then follows it to the net, volleying into the open court. Break point. He can't convert it though, Berrettini comes up with a great serve and it's returned into the doubles alley. Deuce. Advantage Berrettini, Hurkacz misses a forehand. Deuce again, Berrettini sends a forehand flying long. Ace down the middle from Berrettini, he's got advantage again. We're nearing the nine minute mark on the game timer, and Berrettini finally manages to hold serve!

Oh my word Matteo Berrettini, take a bow! The Italian is sent running from one end of the court to the other by Hurkacz, and just as Hurkacz is about to seal the point with a smash, Berrettini appears out of nowhere and sends a hammer of a forehand winner flying past Hurkacz. 0-15. ah, disappointing from Hurkacz, especially after such a great first point. He misses a return on a tame second serve. 15-15. 15-30, after a really fun little rally, Berrettini gets a slice of luck as his forehand hits the net and bamboozles Hurkacz at the net. Error apiece from either player, and Berrettini has break point. 30-40. HE GETS THE BREAK! Three slices in a row, and he draws out an error from Hurkacz, who hits a forehand into the net.

New balls now, and no wonder, because these two have been pummeling these balls with all their might. Hurkacz wins the first point with a very inventive volley at the net which manages to evade the outstretched racquet of Berrettini. Two aces and Berrettini is up 30-15. Another big serve, and Hurkacz can't return, 40-15. Berrettini misses his first serve, but his second has a lot of power on it, and Hurkacz hits it long. Hurkacz will now serve to stay in the first set.

Alright then, Hurkacz really looked down and out towards the end of the first set, can he bounce back? Berrettini will serve first thanks to his back to back breaks. The first two serves are excellent, and Hurkacz can't cope with them, making errors on both of his returns. Hurkacz finally makes a return on the third time of asking, but then immediately sends a shot wide. 40-0. Matteo Berrettini wins the game with a gorgeous drop shot that bounces a second time before Hurkacz can reach it.

Oh, hammer of a forehand winner from Matteo Berrettini to win the first point, that one sat up excellently for the Italian. It's all going swimmingly for the Italian at the moment, Hurkacz races towards the net and then Berrettini casually lobs a shot over him, which Hurkacz misses entirely. Another error from Hurkacz, he sends a forehand into the net. He's on the ropes here, can Berrettini take advantage? Yes he can, that's a break for Berrettini after Hurkacz absolutely botches a drop shot.

Ace from Berrettini to begin, before he makes a backhand error to level it at 15-15. Berrettini makes it 30-15 with a firmly struck smash that Hurkacz had no chance of getting to. Ace, it's 40-15. Berrettini extends his lead with a forehand winner to wrap up the service hold.

Preview: With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semi-finals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

The other three players left — No 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club before.

Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 US Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semi-finals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic.

Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarter-finals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.

With inputs from AP.