Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray says it might take 'a bit longer' for him to play singles

London: Andy Murray says he is playing tennis "pretty much pain-free" and is hoping to compete in singles "at some stage this year."

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he doesn't want to put a time frame on when his return to singles would be.

" I am quite happy just now so I don't need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the U.S. Open. If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don't think that's going to be the case. I think it's going to take a bit longer," he said.

Murray underwent hip surgery in January, soon after a tearful news conference at the Australian Open when he said the tournament could be his last after almost two years of injury problems.

The British player is competing in the doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club grass-court event next week. He then plans to play doubles at Wimbledon.

