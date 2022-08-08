Nikhat Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status in the final as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

Indian star boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won a gold medal in the final of the women's 50kg Light Flyweight category at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

World champion Zareen bagged India’s third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

"I'm very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I'll take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen said during media interaction.

Talking about the multi-sports event Zareen said that people expected her to win a medal in the CWG 2022 and she had done it with a stunning score of 5:0.

"I'm thrilled to have won the Gold for my country. This was my next major competition after World Championships; people expected me to win Gold here as well, so I am very glad," she added.

The gold medallist said that she got emotional when the national anthem was played and she is hopeful to continue her good performance in the upcoming events.

"I can't describe the moment (during the National Anthem), it was memorable & very emotional for me. I am hoping to give such performances further and make my nation proud," Zareen said.

Talking about the bout, the Indian world boxing champion was off to a great start. Carly competed really well in the first round. But Nikhat took advantage of her strengths and maintained a slight advantage over her opponent, which made all five judges vote in her favour at the end of the first round.

Nikhat continued her dominance in the second round. Her agility and ability to land the right punches at the right time helped her earn unanimous decisions in her favour from all judges. Carly on the other hand was losing momentum fastly and getting tired.

The pattern of Nikhat's dominance continued in the final round. Her opponent was clearly frustrated with her lack of performance and Nikhat continued to tire her out. The gold medal went to the Indian after yet another unanimous decision by judges in the final round.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.