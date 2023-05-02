Amid the ongoing protest by the wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he will resign if his party asks him to do so. He also alleged that the wrestlers agitation is expanding like Shaheen Bagh and the target isn’t him but the BJP.

Singh, also questioned the continuation of the protest, even though the FIR has been lodged against him.

“If my party asks me to resign, I will resign… Forces involved in ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, Shaheen Bagh seem to be involved in it (Wrestlers’ protest), I am not their target, party (BJP) is their target, and these athletes are paid. Protest is expanding like Shaheen Bagh, they want to divide UP and Haryana,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

Earlier, Singh had alleged that the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar is politically motivated and had said that it’s a conspiracy by Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

‘Wrestlers protest is paid’

Singh, a BJP MP, asked if normal players can hire expensive lawyers and said that there are industrialists behind it who are spending crores against him.

“There are industrialists behind it, these industrialists want to hurt me in every way, they are pouring money… I feel when industrialists can spend hundreds of crores against me.. there is a threat to my life, they have decided to be after Brij Bhushan Singh,” he further said.

The MP said the majority of wrestlers were from two caste groups in Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana.

“I want that these players to be asked by people from these two states why they are not letting nationals happen? I did cadet nationals, they protested against it. The nationals for the juniors, under 15 and under 23 should have been done by now. There are parents making sacrifices for the players.”

“The wrestlers protesting are practising at Jantar Mantar. They are all big names, they can get permissions for trials as well. But what about the children whose parents are making sacrifices but are not getting to play because the activities of the federation are stopped for four months,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told ANI.

Delhi Police provides security to seven women wrestlers

Following the registration of FIR against the WFI president, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to seven protesting women wrestlers who have accused Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation. Police have also asked all the seven wrestlers to support their probe and get their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that the investigation can begin.

Two FIRs lodged against Singh

After the Supreme Court’s order last week, Delhi Police had lodged two FIRs against Singh. The first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections. The second FIR is registered for outraging the modesty of women.

