Retired India Cricketer and Indian National Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and questioned the police for delaying the filing of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The WFI president has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation.

“Why wasn’t Singh being arrested despite a case being registered against him under the non-bailable POCSO Act?,” Sidhu asked.

Sidhu also questioned the motive behind protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice. Why was the FIR delayed? Not making the FIR public reflects that the FIR is mild and not corroborative to the complainant’s complaint,” said Sidhu in a tweet.

To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice !!! …. why was the FIR delayed ? ……. Not making the FIR public reflects that the FIR is mild and not corroborative to the complainant’s complaint….. intent is questionable and motive is to protect the accused……… pic.twitter.com/5ZXxE3AlfO — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 1, 2023

“Intent is questionable and motive is to protect the accused. Are things being swept under the carpet? Why is the officer who delayed the FIR not being tried under Section 166 of IPC as he was duty bound to register an FIR which is mandatory in case of a cognizable offence as per Lalita Kumari vs Govt.of UP judgement of The Hon’ble Supreme Court?” Sidhu added.

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are protesting at Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan, who they allege sexually harassed female wrestlers including a minor.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh on Friday. The first FIR is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections. The second FIR is registered for outraging the modesty of women.

On Sunday, Delhi Police provided security to all seven wrestlers who have lodged a complaint against WFI president Singh. Police have asked all seven wrestlers to support their probe and get their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that the future course of action can be decided.

Sidhu along with various other politicians have lent their support to wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj have all publicly voiced against BJP MP Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.