Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia announced that the protesting wrestlers will hold a mahapanchayat of their own soon.

The grappler voiced the decision while addressing a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage.

Addressing a ‘Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat’ in support of the wrestlers at Mundlana in Sonipat district, Punia requested speakers at the event not to announce any decision, saying grapplers will be calling a ‘mahapanchayat’ in another 3-4 days.

“We will hold one mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that panchayat, we don’t want us to be divided,” he said.

He said their battle was not for any particular caste, but for honour and respect. “If we remain divided, we cannot win.”

This was the third mahapanchayat in Haryana and UP within four days.

At another ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra on Friday, Khap leaders had threatened to picket Jantar Mantar on 9 June if the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh isn’t jailed by then.

Bajrang Punia, along with several other wrestlers, are protesting against the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment, intimidation, stalking and groping.

Immersion of medals

Last week, India’s top wrestlers went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to immerse their hard-earned medals in the holy river of Ganga after their protests were being ignored.

However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who urged them not to take any drastic step and fervently hoped that their grievances are heard.

Two FIRs have been launched against the WFI leader by the seven women wrestlers including a minor. The Delhi police and government have asked for patience as the investigation is being conducted.

Opposition support

Congress, along with other opposition parties, have reiterated their support to the protesting wrestlers.

Recently, former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik lashed out at the ruling government claiming that the regret of not supporting our Olympic champions will be same as that of the farmer protest.

Malik, also urged people to show PM Modi-led BJP government the door in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.