Farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) broke through police barricades to join the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. The wrestlers have been on a sit-in protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showed BKU members, including women, rampaging past the security presence to move towards the Jantar Mantar protest site in central Delhi.

“A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar . At entry barricades they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site in which some of them climbed the barricades which fell down & were removed by them. Police team kept the barricades at the back aside to facilitate their entry”, DCP New Delhi Pranav Tayal said.

“The protestors have reached the dharna site and the meeting is going on peacefully”, the senior police official added.

VIDEO | Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers reach Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to join wrestlers’ protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/ZRu1CH2Vzj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2023

It comes a day after members of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) had organised a protest at the Tikri border after they were stopped from crossing the state lines.

On Sunday, the The Delhi Police deployed over 2,000 personnel with calls to join the protest by decorated wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

As per the Delhi Police, people are allowed to enter Delhi in their private vehicles and buses but not not by tractor trolleys.

It comes two days after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appealed to the farmers and the khaaps to not join the protest. While claiming innocence, Brij Bhushan said the wrestlers had made a mistake and he was willing to be punished once the probe is finished.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers said if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by 21 May, it will take a “significant decision.”

VIDEO | “This is not at all political. A daughter is a daughter, irrespective of her background. We are athletes, we are not interested in doing politics,” says wrestler Bajrang Punia. pic.twitter.com/05UKgh3aoz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2023

Bajrang Punia clarified in a video with PTI, “This is not at all political. A daughter is a daughter, irrespective of her background. We are athletes, we are not interested in doing politics.”

Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medallist, said big calls will be taken if their demands are not met. “We can take a big call if a resolution does not come by 21 May. No one has hijacked our protest, it’s just that people have joined us in our fight against injustice. These people respect us and care for our dignity,” she said.

“All the women can connect to this battle of ours. The supporters have given us strength. We are ready to fight,” she added.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday, “Many leaders from Khap panchayat and SKM attended the meeting today. We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day. They will stay here during the day and return by the evening.”

“The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,” he added.

“If any emergency arises, if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation stands behind them.”

Delhi Police have recorded statements of the seven women complainant wrestlers under Section 161 while the statements under 164 (before a magistrate) under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are yet to be recorded.

The wrestlers have demanded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested first and then interrogated for the allegations.

