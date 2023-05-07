Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements at Jantar Mantar on Sunday where wrestlers are staging a sit-in protest. The security was also increased in the border areas of the city as hundreds of farmers looked to join the protest that has been going on since 23 April.

Vehicles entering Delhi were checked and pickets were increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment and intimidation.

VIDEO | A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar stopped by police at Tikri Border. pic.twitter.com/3L8WyKWgQu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

The SKM said several senior leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will visit Jantar Mantar on Sunday with hundreds of farmers.

They also demanded the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had two FIRs filed against him – one of them under the POSCO Act.

On Sunday, Bajrang Punia, one of the high profile wrestlers part of the protest, appealed for a candle light vigil at 7 PM throughout the country seeking justice for women.

In the past week, the security arrangements at Jantar Mantar have increased with more forces deployed and activities being monitored round the clock through CCTVs.

“We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done and we have deployed an adequate number of security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures,” said a police official.

VIDEO | “The protest will continue till these kids (protesting wrestlers) get justice but how we take it forward, that will be decided by all of us today,” says Chaudhary Surender Solanki, Khap president Palam, on mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today. pic.twitter.com/D4AurXXNP8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Multiple layers of barricades were also brought in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.

“We have intensified our patrolling in the border areas of Delhi, be it Ghazipur, Singhu or Tikri. We have also enhanced the number of pickets and are carrying out intensive checking of vehicles,” another senior officer said.

On Thursday, a group of farmers were stopped by the police at the Singhu border, with officers saying 24 people were detained.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.