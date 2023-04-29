Sports

WFI sexual assault case: Vinesh Phogat asks sister Babita not to 'weaken' their protest

Vinesh Phogat asked her sister Babita to not dilute their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

FP Sports April 29, 2023 20:41:59 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. PTI

Vinesh Phogat asked her cousin sister Babita Phogat not to “weaken” the protest by the wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protest is being led by big names such as Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik with the wrestlers demanding criminal action against Bhushan for sexual harassment and intimidation.

“If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain,” Vinesh tweeted on Saturday.

Babita, part of the oversight committee created by the Sports Ministry to look into the claims, had earlier tweeted about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers.

“Priyanka Vadra reached Jantar Mantar with her personal secretary Sandeep Singh to seek justice for women wrestlers, but this person himself has been accused of misbehaving women and insulting a Dalit woman,” tweeted Babita , who contested and lost in the last Haryana Assembly elections from a BJP ticket.

On Friday, Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan after allegations were made by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by the minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered to carry out comprehensive investigations into the complaints filed by the adults under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

(with inputs from PTI)

