The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to conduct the impending elections for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) roles. The elections have been scheduled for 4 July.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in a meeting with protesting wrestlers on 7 June, had promised the WFI elections will be held by 30 June. But it was always improbable considering a 21-day notice is required to call a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the WFI.

The elections can be conducted either at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) or the SGM. The government had assured the wrestlers that none of the family member or associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be allowed to contest elections.

The wrestlers have been protesting against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since the start of the year and more ferociously since 23 April. They have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, intimidation and abuse of his position.

Following a mutual agreement, the wrestlers have paused their stir until 15 June.

IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey notified Justice Mittal Kumar about his appointment and sought his acceptance for the role.

“IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections,” Chaubey wrote in the letter.

“Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly. We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4.”

WFI have 25 affiliate units, including union territories Chandigarh and Delhi. Each state unit can send two representatives and each representative shall have one vote. So, the electoral college for the WFI elections will consist of 50 votes.

The state units can nominate only those representatives who are members of their executive bodies, according to the WFI constitution.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son, Karan, was vice-president in the previous setup and is associated with the UP Wrestling Association. His son-in-law Vishal Singh is the president of the Bihar Wrestling Association. As per the rules, they are both eligible rules to contest the elections as state body representatives.

(with PTI inputs)

