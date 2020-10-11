Sports

'Well done Rafa, you deserve it': Roger Federer pays Twitter tribute to Rafael Nadal after record 2020 French Open win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal's record-extending win over Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open final!

FP Sports October 11, 2020 22:42:09 IST
Spain's Rafael Nadal pictured with the 2020 French Open trophy. AP

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win a record-extending 13th French Open and match Roger Federer with his 20th Grand Slam title.

Nadal’s straight-sets victory over Djokovic in the French Open final was also Nadal's 100th career match win at Roland Garros. The Spaniard improved to 100-2 at the tournament.

Nadal didn’t drop a set in this year's tournament. He served an ace on his first championship point.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the record-extending win:

Tennis twitter showed up in force to support Nadal

It wasn't just tennis stars that wished the Spaniard

Updated Date: October 11, 2020 23:06:15 IST

