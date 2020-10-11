'Well done Rafa, you deserve it': Roger Federer pays Twitter tribute to Rafael Nadal after record 2020 French Open win
Here's how Twitter reacted to Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal's record-extending win over Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open final!
Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win a record-extending 13th French Open and match Roger Federer with his 20th Grand Slam title.
Nadal’s straight-sets victory over Djokovic in the French Open final was also Nadal's 100th career match win at Roland Garros. The Spaniard improved to 100-2 at the tournament.
Nadal didn’t drop a set in this year's tournament. He served an ace on his first championship point.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the record-extending win:
Tennis twitter showed up in force to support Nadal
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 11, 2020
Rafaaaaaaaa . No words
— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) October 11, 2020
Congratulations @RafaelNadal! It's amazing to kind of share this experience with you. Am I even allowed to say this?
— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 11, 2020
Congratulations Rafa. You’re an example to everyone in our sport and the best we’ve seen. Most importantly, a great person. Huge respect. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @RafaelNadal
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 11, 2020
Love and respect for wonderful Nadal family. What an amazing achievement Congratulations to @RafaelNadal family, team and all the fans #RolandGarros champion
— Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) October 11, 2020
Amazing @RafaelNadal A legend on and off court. Congrats @rolandgarros
— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) October 11, 2020
It wasn't just tennis stars that wished the Spaniard
100-2!!! 13 titles??? King Rafa
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020
Lo único que no cambia en
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ es Rafa Nadal ganando en Roland Garros ♀️ #VamosRafa
— Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) October 11, 2020
To say Paris is your home away from home is an understatement, @RafaelNadal!
Congratulations on yet another win at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/roLb9Wwqaw
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2020
Our honorary member @RafaelNadal continues to grow his legend. Madridistas around the world feel proud of the 1⃣3⃣ time-champion of @rolandgarros. Congratulations, Rafa! You are an example. #RealMadrid
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 11, 2020
