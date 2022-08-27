Tokyo gold medallist Chopra won the men's javelin event at Lausanne with a throw of 89.08 metres in his very first attempt.

Lausanne: After shining at the World Championships in Oregon earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra continued his impressive run in the international circuit by adding another win to his collection, this time at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

Chopra, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a track-and-field Olympic gold at Tokyo last year, won the men’s javelin event at Lausanne with a throw of 89.08 metres in his very first attempt, finishing ahead of Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who claimed silver with a 85.88m throw, and USA’s Curtis Thompson, whose 83.72m effort landed him the bronze.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) celebrated the Haryana athlete’s feat by sharing a video of his gold-winning throw. “Top finish with 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League. He is back and back with a bang!,” wrote the federation in the caption accompanying the video.

#NeerajChopra 🇮🇳 Top finish with 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League 🔥 He is back and back with a bang!#IndianAthletics@Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/0zTwDpjhyU — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2022

Chopra, who missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month due to a groin injury, not only qualified for the Zurich Diamond League finals with the throw, but also breached the qualification mark for the 2023 World Athletics Championships that will take place in Budapest.

