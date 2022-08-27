A triple delight for Neeraj Chopra as he wins the Lausanne Diamond League to qualify for Diamond League Finals in Zurich next month while also booking his spot in the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday as the Tokyo Olympic Champion hurled the javelin 89.08 metre with his first throw of the day. With the victory, Neeraj didn’t just qualify for the Zurich Diamond League finals but also breached the qualification standard of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 24-year-old Indian qualified for the Worlds 2023 with his very first throw as the qualification mark was set at 85.20m. As far as the Diamond League finals (7-8 September) are concerned, Neeraj remains 4th in the standings with 15 points and booked his spot in the six-man final.

Neeraj’s throw sequence on the day was 89.08m, 85.18m, 0, X, 0, 80.04m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Valejch threw 85.88m to claim the second spot while USA’s Curtis Thompson hurled 83.72m for the third spot. Both of them will also compete in the Diamond League finals, along with Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Leandro Ramos (Portugal).

World Champion Peters is still uncertain for the event as he skipped Lausanne as well afer getting injured during an assault in his homeland.

This was comeback tournament for Neeraj as he missed the Commonwealth Games after sustaining a groin injury during the Oregon World Championships, where he won silver medal with a throw of 88.39m. His season best of 89.70m, also a new national record throw came earlier at the Stockholm Diamond League in July.

