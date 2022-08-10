The 19-year-old stunned the world by bagging the first gold medal of his career in the Men’s 67 kg weightlifting final

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has received a warm welcome from the people of his hometown, Aizawl after returning with his Commonwealth Games Gold. The 19-year-old stunned the world by bagging the first gold medal of his career in the Men’s 67 kg weightlifting final. Along with his family members, a huge number of fans gathered at the Aizwal Airport to receive the first CWG Gold medal winner of the state. Mizoram Sports minister and Mizoram Olympic Association president, Robert Romawia Royte, was also present at the welcome ceremony. Now, Jeremy Lalrinnuga has shared some glimpses where the locals can be seen hailing the young prodigy for bringing much pride to the nation.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Sharing the photographs, the Aizawl athlete wrote in the caption, “Me and my entire family would like to thank everyone here in my hometown (Mizoram) for such a warm welcome. I will continue to work hard and bring more laurels for our state and our country.” Jeremy Lalrinnunga can be seen waving his hands to the crowd with the Tricolour in his hands while riding on an open-hooded car. The people by the street are seen applauding the golden boy and taking pictures of him.

Me and my entire family would like to thank everyone here in my hometown (Mizoram) for such a warm welcome. I will continue to work hard and bring more laurels for our state and our country.

.#Mizoram #mizo #CWG2022 #GoldMedal #weightlifting #jeremylalrinnunga pic.twitter.com/CCZr5wetU7 — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) August 10, 2022

Since being posted, the Twitter post earned much attention from Indian fans. It has garnered more than 1,200 likes so far. Numerous congratulatory messages have been pouring in into the comments section. One user wrote, “Champion and pride of India and showing the power of Mizoram,” while another one remarked, “Way to go Jeremy! So so proud of you. You are an inspiration for millions!” One user also asserted, “Happy to see people started welcoming athletes.”

Our Hero - Jeremy Lalrinnunga has landed! Welcome home Champ! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bpgMVUQA9J — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) August 8, 2022



Earlier, the state’s minister Robert Romawia Royte Tweeted a clip of Jeremy’s homecoming which received as many as 3.4 lakh views. He captioned the Twitter post, “Our Hero - Jeremy Lalrinnunga has landed! Welcome home Champ!” In the clip, Jeremy Lalrinnunga receives a bouquet of flowers from Mizoram’s sports minister and meets his family members. His proud father can be seen teary-eyed when Jeremy Lalrinnunga put the Gold medal around his neck. The Indian weightlifter will now focus on preparing himself for the Paris Olympics which are slated to be held in 2024. The Youth Olympics 2018 gold medalist will take part in the 73 kg category.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.