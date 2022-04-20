Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo missed the fixture against Liverpool to be with his family.

Liverpool fans put rivalry with Manchester United aside to express their support for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield on Tuesday evening. The fixture came a day after the Red Devils striker and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced they had lost their baby son.

In the seventh minute, supporters from both sides stood to applaud the Portuguese striker in reference to Ronaldo's shirt number. Liverpool against United is one of the marquee contests in English football and features two of the most successful clubs.

All of Anfield stands to applaud in seventh minute. “Viva Ronaldo” from away section. YNWA from Kop.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hWBWMuCiAl — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 19, 2022

Anfield Applauding for 1 Min straight for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 7th Minute. Respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m8Gfui0Z95 — Albi 🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) April 19, 2022

Liverpool fans also sang their famous anthem "You'll never walk alone".

Ronaldo missed the fixture to be with his family.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," Manchester United had said in a statement earlier in the day.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

A day prior, in a joint statement, the couple said, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez had revealed in a social media post in October that the couple were expecting twins.

They confirmed the birth of a baby daughter at the same time as revealing their son's death.

The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Spanish football club Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

(with inputs from AFP)

