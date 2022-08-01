British Cycling later shared an update on Matt Walls. The association wrote that “Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, but thankfully no major injuries.'

English cyclist Matt Walls endured a horrific crash on Sunday during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and his bike crashed against the wall surrounding the track and catapulted into the crowd.

The crash took place in the final lap of the men's 15km scratch race qualifiers at the Lee Valley VeloPark. Multiple riders were involved in the incident. Walls had been trying to avoid New Zealand's George Jackson and Australia's Josh Duffy, who had collided earlier in a corner, when he slid up the banking and into the crowds.

According to reports, Walls was treated in the stands for about 40 minutes. The Tokyo 2020 champion as well as Isle of Man rider Matt Bostock and Canadian cyclist Derek Gee were taken to the hospital. According to a PTI report, Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who was also part of the race, narrowly escaped the crash.

Some spectators also sustained injuries. The race was abandoned and viewers were asked to leave the venue.

British Cycling later shared an update on Matt Walls. The association wrote that “Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, but thankfully no major injuries. Our best wishes go to all riders and spectators involved in the crash and thanks go to the medical teams for their expert care.”

Later on, the event resumed and Corbin Strong of New Zealand claimed the gold medal in the final. Scotland’s John Archibald bagged the silver, while William Roberts from Wales secured the bronze medal.

This is not the only crash that has occurred at the CWG 2022. England’s Joe Truman was also knocked out in the keirin semi-final. He suffered a broken collarbone after he crashed into Australian defending champion Matt Glaetzerand.

Both riders collided at over 70 kilometres per hour, with Truman losing consciousness on impact. The 25-year-old had to be given oxygen before he was taken from the Lee Valley VeloPark in a wheelchair.

