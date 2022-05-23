Manchester City apologised to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen and promised to launch an immediate investigation.

Manchester: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked as Manchester City fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate the Premier League title on Sunday.

The attack on Olsen came after the Premier League and English Football Association had called on clubs to do more to stop supporters encroaching onto the field on Friday.

The City fans had run onto the pitch after a dramatic fightback saw their side retain the title.

City looked set to hand the crown to Liverpool as they trailed 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining.

But substitute Ilkay Gundogan struck twice in five minutes either side of Rodri's strike in a remarkable late rally.

Supporters spilled onto the pitch both after the winning goal and in greater numbers at full-time.

"No is the answer to that," said Gerrard on whether his players escaped unhurt.

Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen being assaulted numerous times whilst leaving the Etihad pitch. pic.twitter.com/yG0XIOAacs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

"My goalkeeper was attacked and I think those questions should go to Pep (Guardiola) and Manchester City. We'll go and check if he's ok now."

City apologised to Olsen and promised to launch an immediate investigation.

"Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch," City said in a statement.

"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

The crossbar at the end where City scored their goals was brought down by the weight of fans climbing on it.

Vieira calls for 'safety at work'

Viera giving an Everton fan a bit of a kicking… pic.twitter.com/GYVF40eeLu — EvertonAllan (@EvertonAllan6) May 19, 2022

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has said he feared for his own safety and that of his players after being involved in an on-field incident with a fan at Everton.

Vieira was surrounded by jubilant Everton fans following the final whistle at Goodison Park on Thursday after the home side came back from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 victory with a last-gasp winner that secured the Merseyside club's Premier League status.

As the former France international was walking off the pitch to the away dressing room, he appeared to be repeatedly taunted by a fan and then reacted by attempting to kick out at the supporter.

Both the Football Association and Merseyside Police are looking into the incident -- one of several recent worrying examples involving fans, players and coaching staff.

Vieira, speaking publicly for the first time about what had happened to him in midweek following Palace's season-ending win at home to Manchester United on Sunday, said: "When you look at it in the Premier League, there were a lot of field invasions that can cause trouble.

"You don't know what can happen. When you don't know what can happen of course you fear for anything, for the players."

The former Arsenal and France star added: "As a coach, manager, player or staff we want to be safe in our workplace.

"I think there is a big issue on the FA and Premier League's plate to deal with."

A Nottingham Forest fan was jailed this week for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp after Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final, second leg.

There were also scenes of disorder at Port Vale on Thursday, with Swindon manager Ben Garner saying his players were "physically and verbally abused" following their League Two play-off semi-final defeat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.