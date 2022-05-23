Sports

How Manchester City pipped Liverpool for Premier League title on dramatic day

Premier League season drew to a close in dramatic fashion on Sunday with Manchester City staging a comeback from 0-2 down to pip Liverpool.

FP Sports May 23, 2022 11:29:55 IST
Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace in Manchester City's win over Aston Villa that clinched the league title for them. AP

Manchester City quashed Liverpool's hopes and dreams of an unprecedented quadruple by beating Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season. Their fourth league title in five years came in dramatic fashion as Liverpool finished the season with a win against Wolves at Anfield.

Going into it, one point separated City and Liverpool which meant it was all to play for at the Etihad Stadium and Anfield respectively. The equation was clear: if City won or drew with Aston Villa, they would win the league even if Liverpool won. Pep Guardiola's City held the better goal difference which would have been the tiebreaker if they had finished equal on points.

Here's how the action unfolded on a dramatic Sunday:

4:03 PM BST/8:33 PM IST/3 minutes: At Anfield, Raul Jimenez squared the ball for the Pedro Neto to tap in. Wolves led 1-0 and Anfield had become silent

4:24 PM BST/8:54 PM IST/24 minutes: Liverpool draw level after Thiago Alcantara's clever backheel sent Sadio Mane clear who slotted the ball into the corner to make it 1-1

4:37 PM BST/9:07 PM IST/37 minutes: At the Etihad Stadium, City were struggling to get any momentum. And fans' nervousness was upped when Lucas Digne's cross was headed in by Matty Cash to make it 1-0 to Aston Villa

4:45 PM BST/9:15 PM IST/45 minutes: At half time, City trailed 1-0 and Liverpool were 1-1 with Wolves. As things stood, City were going to win the Premier League on goal difference

5:29 PM BST/9:59 PM IST/69 minutes: Villa doubled their lead when former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho produced a brilliant skill to get past two City defenders and sent the ball into the bottom corner. No chance for Ederson and Villa were 2-0 up

5:36 PM BST/10:06 PM IST/76 minutes: Raheem Sterling crossed the ball for fellow-substitute Ilkay Gundogan to head home. City, once again, were not down and out

5:38 PM BST/10:08 PM IST/78 minutes: Just like at West Ham United, City had recovered from a two goal deficit to draw parity. Rodri levelled with an inch-perfect finish from 20 yards out

5:41 PM BST/10:11 PM IST/81 minutes: Comeback complete! Etihad Stadium was bouncing. Six minutes after trailing 0-2, City had pulled off yet another miraculous recovery. Player of the season Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball, drove a low cross to the far post for Gundogan to tap in.

5:44 PM BST/10:14 PM IST/84 minutes: With time running out, a goalmouth scramble ended in a goal for substitute Mohamed Salah for Liverpool to take the lead

5:49 PM BST/10:19 PM IST/89 minutes: Liverpool made sure of the win when Andrew Robertson grabbed the third. But it was all too little, too late

5:55 PM BST/10:25 PM IST/90+5' minutes: As the final whistle blew at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium, City were the ones celebrating while Liverpool, despite losing just two games all season, were second in the points table.

At the bottom of the table, Leeds United avoided relegation by beating Brentford 2-1. Burnley, who lost 2-1 to Newcastle, joined Norwich City and Watford in going down to the Championship.

Updated Date: May 23, 2022 11:29:55 IST

