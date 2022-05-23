Premier League season drew to a close in dramatic fashion on Sunday with Manchester City staging a comeback from 0-2 down to pip Liverpool.

Manchester City quashed Liverpool's hopes and dreams of an unprecedented quadruple by beating Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season. Their fourth league title in five years came in dramatic fashion as Liverpool finished the season with a win against Wolves at Anfield.

Going into it, one point separated City and Liverpool which meant it was all to play for at the Etihad Stadium and Anfield respectively. The equation was clear: if City won or drew with Aston Villa, they would win the league even if Liverpool won. Pep Guardiola's City held the better goal difference which would have been the tiebreaker if they had finished equal on points.

Here's how the action unfolded on a dramatic Sunday:

⚽️ Pedro Neto is only the 3rd player to score for Wolves in their 8 PL visits to Anfield, after Stephen Ward & Steven Fletcher pic.twitter.com/LVBUKxWYlA — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 22, 2022

4:03 PM BST/8:33 PM IST/3 minutes: At Anfield, Raul Jimenez squared the ball for the Pedro Neto to tap in. Wolves led 1-0 and Anfield had become silent

Sadio Mane vs Wolves • 29/40 (73%) passes

• 4 chances created (2nd in game)

• 56 touches

• 3 shots (2nd)

• 1 goal

• 2/2 dribbles (2nd)

• 1/2 aerial duels

• 2/3 tackles Finishes the season with 16 Premier League goals, ranking 4th. Another big goal next week Sadio pic.twitter.com/x7JHDgU1oT — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 22, 2022

4:24 PM BST/8:54 PM IST/24 minutes: Liverpool draw level after Thiago Alcantara's clever backheel sent Sadio Mane clear who slotted the ball into the corner to make it 1-1

4:37 PM BST/9:07 PM IST/37 minutes: At the Etihad Stadium, City were struggling to get any momentum. And fans' nervousness was upped when Lucas Digne's cross was headed in by Matty Cash to make it 1-0 to Aston Villa

4:45 PM BST/9:15 PM IST/45 minutes: At half time, City trailed 1-0 and Liverpool were 1-1 with Wolves. As things stood, City were going to win the Premier League on goal difference

5:29 PM BST/9:59 PM IST/69 minutes: Villa doubled their lead when former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho produced a brilliant skill to get past two City defenders and sent the ball into the bottom corner. No chance for Ederson and Villa were 2-0 up

The greatest substitution in Premier League history pic.twitter.com/EUN7K9a8PU — GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022

5:36 PM BST/10:06 PM IST/76 minutes: Raheem Sterling crossed the ball for fellow-substitute Ilkay Gundogan to head home. City, once again, were not down and out

5:38 PM BST/10:08 PM IST/78 minutes: Just like at West Ham United, City had recovered from a two goal deficit to draw parity. Rodri levelled with an inch-perfect finish from 20 yards out

Ilkay Gundogan’s game by numbers vs Aston Villa (22 mins played): 100% passes completed (13/13)

100% aerial duels won

66% shot accuracy

3 shots attempted

2 goals scored Unbelievable impact! pic.twitter.com/Vb4UwibVfQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 22, 2022

PETER DRURY’s COMMENTARY ON GUNDOGAN GOAL TO WIN MANCHESTER CITY THE LEAGUE. GOAT pic.twitter.com/VPDKDJQYEr — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) May 22, 2022

5:41 PM BST/10:11 PM IST/81 minutes: Comeback complete! Etihad Stadium was bouncing. Six minutes after trailing 0-2, City had pulled off yet another miraculous recovery. Player of the season Kevin de Bruyne picked up the ball, drove a low cross to the far post for Gundogan to tap in.

5:44 PM BST/10:14 PM IST/84 minutes: With time running out, a goalmouth scramble ended in a goal for substitute Mohamed Salah for Liverpool to take the lead

⚽⚽⚽ All three goals from the final day victory over Wolves in the @premierleague! pic.twitter.com/lzzKUCO1Rb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

5:49 PM BST/10:19 PM IST/89 minutes: Liverpool made sure of the win when Andrew Robertson grabbed the third. But it was all too little, too late

Campeones campeones , I love you @ManCity — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 22, 2022

AND THAT’S NUMBER 4… WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club @mancity pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 22, 2022

Liverpool have got 90+ points in 3 of the last 4 seasons. They only have ONE title to show for it. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/i15quv3Iwk — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 22, 2022

“Fun” stat: Liverpool have won more points than the Invincibles and finished second — two times in past four seasons. — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) May 22, 2022

5:55 PM BST/10:25 PM IST/90+5' minutes: As the final whistle blew at Anfield and the Etihad Stadium, City were the ones celebrating while Liverpool, despite losing just two games all season, were second in the points table.

PARTY TIME!!! Leeds United squad & staff celebrate Premier League survival with the travelling fans. #lufc | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/ZRt2Teuijz — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) May 22, 2022

4 - Leeds United have scored four winning goals in the 90th minute in the Premier League this season, the most of any team in the division. Limbs. #PL pic.twitter.com/2z4324MEaB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022

At the bottom of the table, Leeds United avoided relegation by beating Brentford 2-1. Burnley, who lost 2-1 to Newcastle, joined Norwich City and Watford in going down to the Championship.

