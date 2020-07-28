Virat Kohli becomes fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram, overtakes basketball star LeBron James

Virat Kohli has become the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram, in the process overtaking American basketball legend LeBron James.

India skipper Virat Kohli has become the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram, in the process overtaking American basketball legend LeBron James.

The right-handed batsman now has 70.2 million followers on Instagram while the basketball legend has 68.9 million followers.

Kohli's social media popularity finds further voice in his post from 5 days back where the skipper revealed that he has reached 1000 posts on Instagram. The caption read, "2008 2020. With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me. ♥️ Here's to the #1000thPost."

The post received over 32 lakh likes since being shared.

Kohli debuted in International cricket in 2008 and has scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket. With 70 centuries, the Indian skipper averages over 50 in all formats of the game.

According to a report by Times Now, while Kohli is at number 4, the list is led by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with 232 million followers. At number 2 is Barcelona's Lionel Messi with 161 million following and Neymar at number three with 140 million followers on the social media platform.

As per a recent release by Forbes, the India skipper is the only cricketer to feature in the Top 100 list of richest sports stars. He is at the 66th position with a earning of $26 million in the last 12 months. The list is led by Roger Federer with $106.3 million in earnings.