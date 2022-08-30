Wrestler Vinesh Phogat eventually had no discomfort in winning the 53kg trials despite an expected challenge from U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal.

Lucknow: 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat expressed her displeasure on being asked to participate in the Wrestling Federation of India’s trials for the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade.

The 28-year-old decorated wrestler, who completed her CWG gold medal hat-trick earlier this month, said she did ask WFI for an exemption from the trials, which took place here on Monday, but her request was denied.

Vinesh had no discomfort in winning the 53kg trials despite an expected challenge from U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal. In fact, her high-intensity wrestling display on the day showed that the star wrestler is at the peak of her prowess and came prepared despite the trials being held a little over two weeks after her return from Birmingham.

“I got very limited time to prepare for the trials after the Commonwealth Games so that wasn’t easy,” said Vinesh. “I did ask WFI to allow me an exemption from the trials like they did for the men but wasn’t permitted so I had to compete.”

Post the CWG, where all 12 Indian wrestlers came back with medals, WFI reportedly was happy with the performances of male wrestlers but wasn’t pleased with just two gold medals from women grapplers (Vinesh and Sakshi Malik).

Subsequently, the body decided to exempt men’s gold medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia from the trials, in Sonepat, while making trials mandatory for women wrestlers for the Worlds, slated from 10 September.

It’s also worth mentioning that the decision to allow the three male wrestlers to skip the trials was taken keeping in mind they have no major competition among their compatriots in the respective category while the likes of Sakshi and Vinesh were expecting a stiff challenge from the likes of Sonam Malik and Antim respectively.

Ultimately, only Vinesh was present among all six CWG medallists at the trials as the rest of them cited various reasons for absence. This included Pooja Sihag, who lost her husband a day before the trials but had already pulled out of the event a day earlier as she missed out on training due to various felicitation ceremonies post CWG.

Vinesh further explained while the bout looked easy on paper it wasn’t exactly the case as she had to maintain her weight and do intense sparring sessions in order to be prepared for somebody like Antim.

“Since the situation can’t be helped, I had to put my focus and energy into preparing for these trials, which included weight cuts again after doing the same at the CWG. I have to do so again for World Championship.

“Before starting the season, my programme was made in a way so that I peak for both CWG and World Championships. After CWG, I could have conserved this energy for the World Championships but what can be done now, ” she said during a candid conversation.

The 2019 Worlds bronze medallist further added that winning a medal in Belgrade was always her main goal for the season and is likely to go on a break for recovery after that.

“Commonwealth alone can’t be the goal of this season. World Championship was always the big prize. Once I’m done with the World Championship, I may take a break because body needs some rest and recovery now. I am not sure yet if the season will be over for me as I will take a call on participating in Nationals and other events but will surely take some days off for recovery, ” said Vinesh.

