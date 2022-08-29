Vinesh Phogat keeps doubters at bay by defeating Antim Panghal in a one-sided encounter; Sonam Malik and Sarita Mor makes the most out of the WFI's trials for World Wrestling Championships in absence of key names

Lucknow: 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (53kg) dominated the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) trials here on Monday to qualify for the World Championships (slated in Budapest next month).

Among other prominent names to book their Budapest tickets were U-20 Worlds silver medallist Sonam Malik (62kg) and two-time Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor (57kg).

Both Sonam and Sarita had one less and important competition each as Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) sat out of the trials due to injuries. In Anshu’s case, the injury is grave as the 20-year-old underwent elbow surgery and is out of action for two and a half months.

The biggest upset of the trials was Pooja Dhanda’s defeat in the 59kg final to 20-year-old Mansi. Other wrestlers to qualify were Ankush (50kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha (68kg), Ritika (72kg), Priyanka (76kg).

Other big names to miss the trials were CWG bronze medallists Pooja Gehlot (50kg) and Pooja Sihag (74kg). Gehlot complained of hand injury while Sihag lost her husband a day before the event.

Vinesh defeats new rival Antim

The most sought-after bout of the day turned out to be bit of an anti-climax as Vinesh defeated Antim Panghal, who became the first Indian woman to win an U-20 gold medal last week, by 7-0 score in the final bout.

17-year-old Antim was expected to be a tough challenge for Vinesh as she made things difficult for her senior rival at the CWG trials in May. Vinesh pulled off a win only in the dying moments that day.

However on Monday, Vinesh came prepared and won both her bouts with comfort while displaying top quality wrestling.

Sonam makes successful return from injury

Haryana’s Sonam Malik left behind her painful memories of CWG trials debacle on the day by winning her sole and final bout against statemate Manisha.

Competing in absence of CWG gold medallist Sakshi Malik, who opted out due to a back pain, Sonam still had to work hard for a narrow 2-1 win against experienced Manisha.

The 20-year-old wrestler, who has had struggles with multiple injuries in the past, aggravated her knee injury during May’s trials against Sakshi at the same venue. Prior to her loss to the Rio Olympic medallist, Sonam was on a three-match winning run over the same rival.

Pooja Dhanda enduring struggles continue

2018 CWG silver medallist Pooja suffered another defeat in her conquest to reach the international stage again. Being a shadow of her former self in a 2018 World Championship bronze medallist, she suffered a narrow 2-0 defeat to reigning U-23 Asian Champion Mansi.

The 29-year-old senior wrestler last won an international medal in 2019 in a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Memorial and also has 2010 Youth Olympic silver to her name.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.