Sports18 Khel will allow fans to watch their favourite sports in Hindi, including the highlights of NBA highlights, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series, Santosh Trophy among others.

Viacom18 announced the launch of its Free-To-Air (FTA) Hindi sports channel Sports18 Khel days after the launch of its pay-TV channel Sports18.

Sports18 Khel will allow fans to watch their favourite sports in Hindi, including the highlights of NBA highlights, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series, Santosh Trophy among others. It will be available on Prasar Bharti's DTH service DD FreeDish.

"Viacom18 secured a slot on DD FreeDish to make sports content easily accessible and expand the consumption of the genre across a wider audience. Sports18 Khel will offer content relevant to the FTA subscribers across range of sports in Hindi. This is also an opportunity to funnel a new audience to the pay-TV segment," a Viacom18 spokesperson said in an official release.

Effective Monday, Sports18 Khel will be available on Channel Number 25 on DD FreeDish. Sports18 SD, Viacom18's English language channel, is available on Channel Number 488 on Tata Play, 293 on Airtel Digital TV, 262 on JioTV +, and Sports18 HD on Channel Number 261 JioTV +.

Launched in April 2022, Sports18 is the premier sports channel from the house of Viacom18, offering fans easy access and unparalleled viewing experience of a wide range of international and premium sports properties, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, BWF, ATP.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.