Viacom18’s dedicated sports channel will offer viewers premium sports content from across the globe, including live action, magazine and highlights shows

Viacom18 on Friday announced the launch of Sports18, the network’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel, available in SD and HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.

Sports18 will be the new home to the world’s most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events.

Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

“We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies,” says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content.”

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, fans will be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18, the new home of their favourite sports heroes. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Effective 6:00 PM today (15 April), Sports18 will be available on leading DTH service providers across the country. Sports fans can further engage on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for schedules, news, updates, scores, and videos.

TV Listings

16 April, Saturday

5 AM: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks (Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD)

7.30 AM: LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans (Sports18 HD)

7.30 AM: BWF Korea Masters semi-finals (Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD)

6 PM: Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals (Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD)

8 PM: Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals (Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD)

17 April, Sunday

6 AM: Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets (Sports18 HD)

7.30 AM: BWF Korea Masters Finals (Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD)

7 PM: Monte Carlo Masters Finals (Sports18 SD)

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.