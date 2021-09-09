Here are all the details on how you can watch the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals.

The women's semi-finals will feature a teenager in each match and nobody who has won a major title in either. Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 19, faces No 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first match under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Then it's Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old qualifier from Britain, against No 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Fernandez is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019 when she was 19. Sabalenka is in her second straight major semi-final and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Sakkari also made her first Slam semi-final this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows. Raducanu is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the US Open semi-finals.

When will the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals be played?

Both the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals will take place on 10 September, Friday.

Who are playing in the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals?

Canada's Leylah Fernandez will be playing against Belurssian Aryna Sabalenka in the first women's singles semi-final while Great Britain's Emma Raducanu takes on Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second match.

What time will the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals start?

Leylah Fernandez vs Aryna Sabalenka match will start at 4.30 am IST. The second match between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari is scheduled to start at 5.45 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals be played?

The US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow our blog on firstpost.com for live scores and updates.

With AP Inputs