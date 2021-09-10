Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins

When Naomi Osaka lost, she squandered a set lead while serving for the match. The serve went missing, the forehand became errant. Suddenly, none of her forehands were landing in or going over the net. Frustration crept in and the racket bore the brunt of it.

Two days later, it was Angelique Kerber’s turn to go through something similar. The German, also a multiple Grand Slam champion, wasn’t disintegrating in the same way as Osaka did. She was just getting no say despite being a set and a break to the good. Kerber, a 2016 US Open winner, has the tendency to chase down most balls, to return almost every ball – short or deep – while going very close to the ground in exceptional counter-attacking style. And yet she conceded 45 winners.

In tennis, momentum is claimed to be a big difference-maker. Osaka was a set up and served for the match. Kerber was a set and break up. And yet it made no difference to the woman across the net. Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on 6 September, then went on to add Elina Svitolina to the list of players she’s beaten this fortnight.

