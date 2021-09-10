live

US Open women's semi-final LIVE: Breakout teenager Leylah Fernandez to take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka

FP Sports September 10, 2021 03:30:15 IST
File image of Leylah Fernandez and Aryna Sabalenka. AP

Sept 10, 2021 - 04:03 (IST)

Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins

When Naomi Osaka lost, she squandered a set lead while serving for the match. The serve went missing, the forehand became errant. Suddenly, none of her forehands were landing in or going over the net. Frustration crept in and the racket bore the brunt of it.

Two days later, it was Angelique Kerber’s turn to go through something similar. The German, also a multiple Grand Slam champion, wasn’t disintegrating in the same way as Osaka did. She was just getting no say despite being a set and a break to the good. Kerber, a 2016 US Open winner, has the tendency to chase down most balls, to return almost every ball – short or deep – while going very close to the ground in exceptional counter-attacking style. And yet she conceded 45 winners.

In tennis, momentum is claimed to be a big difference-maker. Osaka was a set up and served for the match. Kerber was a set and break up. And yet it made no difference to the woman across the net. Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on 6 September, then went on to add Elina Svitolina to the list of players she’s beaten this fortnight.

Click here to read more of Tanuj Lakhina's piece on Fernandez's incredible run at the US Open!

Sept 10, 2021 - 03:48 (IST)

Paths to the US Open women's semi-finals (x denotes seed):

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2)

RD128: bt Nina Stojanovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0
RD64: bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-3, 6-1
RD32: bt Danielle Collins (USA x26) 6-3, 6-3
RD16: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x15) 6-4, 6-1
QF: bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x8) 6-1, 6-4

Sept 10, 2021 - 03:37 (IST)

Paths to the US Open women's semi-finals (x denotes seed):
 

Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

RD128: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2
RD64: bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-5, 7-5
RD32: bt Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
RD16: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x16) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Sept 10, 2021 - 03:15 (IST)

Women's semi-finals preview

Teen powerhouses Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are each one victory from reaching their first Grand Slam final at the US Open, displaying the next generation's formidable talent.

Raducanu, a British 18-year-old who became the first US Open qualifier to reach the last four, and Fernandez, a Canadian who ousted Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber before turning 19 on Monday, have starring roles in Thursday's women's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who has matched her deepest Slam run from July at Wimbledon, while 150th-ranked Raducanu faces Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who matched her best Slam run from June's French Open.

US Open women's semi-finals preview: A pair of unseeded teenagers will take the stage in the US Open women's semi-finals: 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez takes on No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first semi-final on Thursday night. She is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019 when she was 19.

Sabalenka is in her second straight major semi-final and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Play in that match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That will be followed by the 150th-ranked Raducanu against No 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Raducanu is the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Sakkari also made her first Slam semifinal this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat Raducanu who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows.

None of the four women remaining in the tournament ever has played in a Grand Slam final.

