Here are all the details about the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semi-finals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.

They meet in the second semi-final Friday, after No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the US Open men’s semi-finals.

Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon.

Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Medvedev is trying to return to the US Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semi-finals.

Here are all the details on how you can watch the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals.

When will the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals be played?

Both the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals will take place on 11 September, Saturday.

Who are playing in the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals?

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will be playing against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the first men's singles semi-final while Serbian Novak Djokovic takes on Germany's Alexander Zverev in the second match.

What time will the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals start?

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Russian Daniil Medvedev match will start at 12.30 am IST. The second match between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari is scheduled to start at 4.30 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals be played?

The US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow our blog on firstpost.com for live scores and updates.

With AP Inputs