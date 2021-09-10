US Open: Follow live score and updates from the men's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in New York.

There's an action-packed couple of matches in store for us tonight, with the men's singles semi-finals on the schedule! Later on, World No 1 Novak Djokovic will take on fourth-seed Alexander Zverev, but we begin proceedings with Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev taking on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Preview: Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semi-finals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.

They meet in the second semi-final on Friday, after No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the US Open men’s semi-finals.

Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon.

Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player.

With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Medvedev is trying to return to the US Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semi-finals.

Auger-Aliassime will play in his first Slam semi-final when he meets Medvedev.

With inputs from AP.