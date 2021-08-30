US Open, the last major of the year, gets underway today with Novak Djokovic chasing twin records, Naomi Osaka is back in familiar territory and fans frolicking the stadiums.

US Open gets underway today at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center as some of the world’s best players compete for the final Grand Slam title of the year. We take a quick look at the talking points ahead of the major in New York.

Djokovic goes for double glory

There was a lot at stake for Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. He came through and won his 20th Grand Slam title to go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Then there was a lot at stake for Djokovic at the Olympics in Tokyo, but under the sweltering heat, the Serb buckled and lost to be denied a Golden Slam. Coming into the US Open, a calendar Grand Slam is still within reach. No one has done it since Steffi Graf in 1988 and no man has since Rod Laver in 1969 – 52 years ago.

The greatest player in the world the greatest court in the world@DjokerNole | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vO7bSnbixR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2021

If he does win the calendar slam, it would take him to 21 major titles – one up on his ‘Big 3’ rivals Federer and Nadal. The World No 1 admitted to being motivated for the “unique opportunity” and banking on capitalising on the pressure that comes with it.

Osaka in familiar territory

The last time Naomi Osaka played at a major, it ended in controversy and tears. It also came at the French Open, a surface and venue that doesn’t match Osaka’s style of tennis. US Open hard courts are a different ball game. She is the defending champion, a two-time winner. Both of those titles came in difficult circumstances – an incensed Serena Williams in one final; a come-from-behind win in an empty stadium in the other.

In the pre-tournament press conference, the issue that Osaka wants ‘fixed’, the American admitted there was a lot that could have been handled better. But she went on to say that something similar won’t be repeated.

Ash setting the Bar high

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 41-year wait for a Wimbledon champion. Things didn’t go as planned at the Tokyo Olympics but have picked up once again on tour. She beat Jil Teichmann to win the title in Cincinnati. In the last four years, Barty has been the most consistent World No 1 on the women’s side – a spot that has changed hands 15 times in the last five years.

‘Having fun’ seems to be her mantra and having missed most of last year’s tennis due to the pandemic, the Aussie is looking good on building on the legacy of the likes of Serena Williams, Martina Hingis, Graf.

Who can stop Djokovic and No 21?

2 seed @DaniilMedwed could have to contend with former finalist @cilic_marin, fan favorite @dieschwartzman, or Next Gen @CasperRuud98 in his quarter. pic.twitter.com/xs048VQB51 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021

There are multiple contenders who can stop Djokovic from getting to 21 (not counting line judges of course). Daniil Medvedev is a prime candidate having won the title in Toronto and the semi-final in Cincinnati. Alexander Zverev, who beat Djokovic in Tokyo, is another prime opponent that could thwart Djokovic’s history-making attempt. Then there is Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini – also a semi-finalist at the 2019 US Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev could also pose a threat.

Fans are back

Fans will be allowed back in at the complex – with no requirements on wearing a mask at matches. However, they would need to show proof of at least a single dose of vaccination – a reversal from the earlier mandate of vaccination not being necessary. Last year there were no fans which left USTA with a $180 million budget deficit in 2020.

Vaccine or no vaccine?

Last year players were required to stay in a USTA-imposed bubble. This time, players are free to stay wherever they want and go wherever they like. However, players and their entourages have been tested on arrival and will continue to be tested.

While fans, USTA employees, chair umpires, ball kids, media, security and transportation workers will need to be vaccinated, players aren’t fully safe against the virus. An ATP spokesman told The Associated Press that just above 50 percent of male players are vaccinated while a WTA spokeswoman said nearly half of female players are vaccinated. The goal for the women’s tour stands at “in excess of 85 percent”.

Who is missing?

Quite a few of the big names won’t be taking the court at US Open. Federer will undergo knee surgery and is out of the year. As is Nadal who is nursing an injured left foot. Serena Williams’ hamstring issue from Wimbledon persists. Venus Williams is not fully fit to take court either. Neither is the defending champion Dominic Thiem or 2016 US Open winner Stan Wawrinka. The last time none of Federer, Nadal and Serena played a major was at the 1997 US Open. And the last time none of Federer, Nadal, Serena and Venus played a Grand Slam was the 1997 Australian Open – 24 years ago.

Prize money

The prize money has gone up to $57.5 million, up from $53.4 million in 2020 and a record $57.2 million in 2019. Men’s and women’s singles champions will take home $2.5 million each, a drop of $500,000 from last year and $1.35 million from 2019. The prize money for the first and second rounds have seen a 23% uptick from last year to reach $75,000.