US Open 2021: Serena Williams withdraws due to torn hamstring
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open to allow her hamstring to fully heal. The six-time champion had picked up the injury at Wimbledon where she had to retire in the first round.
In an Instagram post, Williams wrote: "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."
"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite [sic] places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar."
"Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."
