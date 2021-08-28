Only two men have won all four majors in a calendar year. Don Budge was first in 1938 and legendary Rod Laver managed the feat twice – in 1962 and 1969. In the 52 years since, no man had won the first three Slams of the year until Djokovic has in 2021.

Novak Djokovic is on a two-track pursuit of history and glory in men’s tennis at the US Open that gets underway on Monday. If he wins the title at the end of the fortnight, Djokovic becomes the first calendar-year Grand Slam winner in more than half a century while lifting a record 21st major title.

The Serb is aware all eyes are on him. Even more in the absence of his storied rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – with whom he’s locked on 20 majors - out with injuries.

“I’m hugely inspired and motivated by that, no doubt. But at the same time, I know how to balance things out mentally, with lots of expectations, obviously, around. My participation here — without Rafa and Roger participating. I feel it,” Djokovic said Friday. “I know there’s a lot of people who are going to be watching my matches and expecting me to do well and fight for a Slam.”

But even the best-laid plans don’t materialise. Djokovic entered last year’s US Open on 17 Slam titles, without Federer and Nadal as well, and was an overwhelming favourite to take his tally to 18. Instead, he left the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in a rush after being defaulted for mistakenly striking a linesperson in the fourth round.

And this year, he was on course to vie for a Golden Slam – all four majors and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon were ticked. In Tokyo, he lost his serve, later the composure in defeat to eventual gold medallist Alexander Zverev. With bronze medal still on the line, he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta and a frustrated Djokovic sent his racket into the stands. Oof.

Flushing Meadows, however, is familiar territory in comparison. He’s won the US Open thrice (2011, 2015, 2018) and reached the Championship match five more times. To restore a sense of normalcy, as close to it as things can be in a pandemic, curbs on attendance and movement have been cut with full crowds allowed this year and players free to live where they want, go to a restaurant they deem fit.

Djokovic is hopeful that the opportunity to win a calendar slam and the pressure that comes with it will only inspire him to do well.

"I'm very inspired to play my best tennis here," Djokovic said. "I don't want to say it's now or never for me because I think I'm going to have more opportunities in my life to win Slams. I don't know if I'm going to be having more opportunities to win calendar slams. That's why it's a very unique opportunity.”

Unique opportunity? Most definitely. Only two men have won all four majors in a calendar year. Don Budge was first in 1938 and legendary Rod Laver managed the feat twice – in 1962 and 1969. In the 52 years since, no man had won the first three Slams of the year until Djokovic has in 2021.

Djokovic started his title collection this year with a ninth Australian Open – beating Daniil Medvedev in the final while only being bothered by Taylor Fritz through the course of the tournament. In Paris, Djokovic won his second French Open title, surviving five-setters over Lorenzo Musetti, toppling perennial Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal and staging yet another come-from-behind win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. At the All England Club, Djokovic joined Federer and Nadal on 20 slams each with four-set win over Matteo Berrettini.

Coming in, Djokovic pulled out of US Open tune-up in Cincinnati in order to recover after a “taxing journey” since Australian Open in February.

Medvedev, Berrettini, Tsitsipas and Zverev are the biggest threats to Djokovic ticking over to 21. Placed in the top half as the No 1 seed, Djokovic is projected to face Berrettini in the quarter-finals, Zverev in the semi-finals and Medvedev in the final.

For the challengers, Djokovic’s attempt at going four-in-four draws admiration, desire to replicate it but also find inspiration in beating Djokovic – just as Zverev did at the Olympics.

"I'm sure Novak wants 45 Slams, play till 55. But we're here to try to keep up his level and to beat him," Medvedev said. "We're here to not let him win the US Open.”

"But we all know that Novak, he's a very strong player, one of the best in the history. That's why any tournament he's in, he's a big contender, a big favourite."

"(He) was up a set and a break against Sascha (Zverev). Sascha managed to bring on amazing level to beat him. That's what you have to do against him," Medvedev said. "Stefanos was in the final of Roland Garros, two sets up. I was in the final in Australia, not two sets up but still in the final.

"We're going to try to get him. Of course, this competition to be the first one of these young guys to win a Slam, yeah, everybody wants to do it, but there's going to be only one who makes it."

Away from the four, and in absence of defending champion Dominic Thiem, Federer and Nadal, Andrey Rublev is another player in the mix who could make an impact. Despite easily losing to Zverev in Cincinnati, the Russian ended his four-match losing streak over Medvedev. It only highlights the growth and potential of Rublev who reached the quarters last year.

Going by form, America’s hopes will rest on Reilly Opelka who reached the ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto. Backed by a huge serve and aggressive style of play, the former junior Wimbledon champion has the game to take out big guns on a good day.

Other youngsters who will be hoping to capitalise on the absence of some of the big stars are Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Washington Open winner Jannik Sinner and Toronto and Cincinnati quarter-finalist Casper Ruud.