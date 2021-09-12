US Open 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Here's everything you need to know about the live broadcast of the US Open 2021 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic is a win away from a fourth Grand Slam title this year and a men's-record 21st of his career. If he beats Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, the top-ranked Djokovic will become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
This matchup of the tournament's top two seeds is the second final this year between Djokovic and Medvedev. The Serbian won in straight sets at the Australian Open.
He went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon to tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.
This is Medvedev's third chance to win a first major title. The Russian lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final. Medvedev has lost only one set in the tournament while Djokovic has dropped the opening set in his last three matches.
Here's everything you need to know as far as live coverage of the match is concerned:
When will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?
The US Open 2021 men's singles final will take place on Monday, 13 September.
What time will the US Open 2021 men's singles final start?
Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will start at 1.30 am IST.
Where will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?
The US Open 2021 men's singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.
Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on television?
You can watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.
Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final online?
The live streaming of the US Open 2021 men's singles final in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow our blog on firstpost.com for live scores and updates.
With AP inputs
also read
US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic motivated by 'unique opportunity' as challengers look to thwart attempt at history
Only two men have won all four majors in a calendar year. Don Budge was first in 1938 and legendary Rod Laver managed the feat twice – in 1962 and 1969. In the 52 years since, no man had won the first three Slams of the year until Djokovic has in 2021.
US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev marches into quarters with straight sets win over Daniel Evans
Medvedev defeated British 24th seed Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, making his fourth trip to the last eight in the past five Grand Slams as he chases his first Slam title.
US Open 2021: 'The job is not done', Novak Djokovic focussed ahead of historic final
World number one Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 and only the fourth ever after Laver in 1962 and Don Budge in 1938.