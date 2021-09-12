Here's everything you need to know about the live broadcast of the US Open 2021 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic is a win away from a fourth Grand Slam title this year and a men's-record 21st of his career. If he beats Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, the top-ranked Djokovic will become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

This matchup of the tournament's top two seeds is the second final this year between Djokovic and Medvedev. The Serbian won in straight sets at the Australian Open.

He went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon to tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

This is Medvedev's third chance to win a first major title. The Russian lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final. Medvedev has lost only one set in the tournament while Djokovic has dropped the opening set in his last three matches.

Here's everything you need to know as far as live coverage of the match is concerned:

When will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men's singles final will take place on Monday, 13 September.

What time will the US Open 2021 men's singles final start?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men's singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 men's singles final in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow our blog on firstpost.com for live scores and updates.

With AP inputs