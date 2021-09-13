live

US Open Men's Final Live: Daniil Medvedev breaks Novak Djokovic in the first game

US Open Live: Follow live score and updates of the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 13, 2021 00:30:14 IST
Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. AP

Sept 13, 2021 - 02:01 (IST)

Djokovic 1-2 *Medvedev (* denotes next server)

Djokovic with a very poor start on the serve so far. A second double fault makes it 0-30. The crowd cheers Novak to open his account. Medvedev helps slightly by hitting his backhand into the net. A forehand into the net from Djokovic, very uncharacteristic, and Medvedev has two break points. One saved with a perfect one-two - serve out wide and then a backhand winner directed towards the other corner. Second is saved as well. Djokovic moves up to the net and punches the high ball for a smash. Back-to-back aces get Djokovic out of a cage and he is on the board

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:57 (IST)

Djokovic* 0-2 Medvedev (* denotes next server)

Medvedev with little trouble in consolidating the break of serve. Drops a point before holding serve

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:54 (IST)

Djokovic 0-1 Medvedev (* denotes next server)

READY, PLAY! Novak Djokovic won the toss and he gets the 2021 US Open final underway. Djokovic being put under pressure early on. An 18-shot rally, clean ball striking from Medvedev, keeps the game going from 40-15 at one stage. On to deuce now. Djokovic looks to go cross court on the forehand but misses narrowly. Crowd groans as the replay is shown on the big screen. Break point for Daniil. BREAK! Djokovic misses yet another forehand, going well wide into the tramline. Erratic start from Novak - but not for the first time this tournament

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:45 (IST)

Incredibly loud reception for both players as they walk out on court

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:38 (IST)

Pre-match talk

Novak Djokovic: "I look forward to this, excited. It all comes down to this final match. Blessed to be in this position. Hope to bring out the best version of myself"

"It's a best of five, Daniil is one of the best players in the world. I'm going to be ready for a battle!"

Daniil Medvedev: "I'm ready 100%. That is the main focus"

"The main thing is I have to be better than the Australian Open. I'm going to leave everything on the court"

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:32 (IST)

Either way this final turns out, it will be a historic moment

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:26 (IST)

Run to the final: Daniil Medvedev

✳️ Medvedev has dropped just one set in the six matches (vs Botic Van De Zandschulp)

✳️ Faced just one top-20 player on way to final: World No 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime

R1: def Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
R2: def Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
R3: def Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3
R4: def Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
QF: def Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5
SF: def Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:21 (IST)

Run to the final: Novak Djokovic

✳️ Has won four matches from a set down

✳️ Dropped six sets at the 2021 US Open - most en-route his 31st major final

R1: def Rune 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1
R2: Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
R3: Nishikori 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
R4: Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
QF: Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
SF: Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:17 (IST)

What's on the line: Daniil Medvedev

✳️ Hoping to become ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years

✳️ A first Grand Slam title in his third final appearance

✳️ Hopes to become third Russian men's champion after Kafelnikov, Safin

Sept 13, 2021 - 01:11 (IST)

In terms of numbers, Daniil Medvedev has been more dominant than Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open. How often do you say that?

Preview: Novak Djokovic is a win away from a fourth Grand Slam title this year and a men's-record 21st of his career. If he beats Daniil Medvedev, the top-ranked Djokovic will become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

This matchup of the tournament's top two seeds is the second final this year between Djokovic and Medvedev. The Serbian won in straight sets at the Australian Open.

He went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

This is Medvedev's third chance to win a first major title. The Russian lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final.

Medvedev has lost only one set in the tournament. Djokovic has dropped the opening set in his last three matches.

