Djokovic 1-2 *Medvedev (* denotes next server)
Djokovic with a very poor start on the serve so far. A second double fault makes it 0-30. The crowd cheers Novak to open his account. Medvedev helps slightly by hitting his backhand into the net. A forehand into the net from Djokovic, very uncharacteristic, and Medvedev has two break points. One saved with a perfect one-two - serve out wide and then a backhand winner directed towards the other corner. Second is saved as well. Djokovic moves up to the net and punches the high ball for a smash. Back-to-back aces get Djokovic out of a cage and he is on the board