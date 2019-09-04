You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2019: Roger Federer's quarter-final exit at the hands of Grigor Dimitrov leaves Twitterverse shocked

Sports FP Sports Sep 04, 2019 10:45:01 IST

  • Roger Federer was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open quarterfinals

  • Federer took a rare-for-him medical timeout after the fourth set, leaving the court with a trainer

  • When play resumed after a break of nearly 10 minutes, Federer's form never picked up.

Betrayed by his forehand, and maybe his body, too, Roger Federer is out of the US Open.

Federer gave away a lead against a guy he'd never lost to and was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-final before a stunned crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"He started slowing down a little bit," Dimitrov said. "For sure, in the end, he was not 100 percent of himself."

Chasing a 21st Grand Slam title, and sixth at Flushing Meadows, the 38-year-old Federer took a rare-for-him medical timeout after the fourth set, leaving the court with a trainer. It was not immediately clear what might have been wrong with Federer, although he did appear to be flexing his back after some points.

When play resumed after a break of nearly 10 minutes, Federer's form never picked up.

He kept contributing to Dimitrov's cause, missing shots this way and that, long or wide or into the net.

The stats were staggering and showed exactly how off Federer was on this evening: 61 unforced errors, 33 on the forehand side. Compare that to his 40 total winners.

Let's now take a look at how users on social media platform Twitter reaction to Federer's shock loss:

“This is Grigor’s moment”:

First time in a decade and a half:

Never been one quite like him:

Fans at the Flushing Meadows be like:

Nadal fans be like:

That is some underdog story right there:

One of the most incredible resurgences:

That’s how you celebrate the biggest victory of your career yet:

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 10:45:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores