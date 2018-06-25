Preview: Uruguay and Russia will battle for the top spot in Group A and enter the knockout rounds of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style when they lock horns on Monday.
Both teams have won their previous two matches but Uruguay need a win in order to finish the opening round as group winners while a draw will be enough for Russia since they enjoy a superior goal difference.
The most highly rated team in the group with several stars in their line-up, Uruguay have not been at their best during identical 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
In the other clash of the day, both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will aim to exit the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win when they meet in their final Group A match on Monday.
Both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing to the next stages.
With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far.
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 21:46 PM
Highlights
Team news
Saudi Arabia: Al-Mosailem, Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani, Bahbir, Al-Faraj, Otayf, Al-Moqahwi, Al Dawsari, Al-Muwallad
Egypt: El Hadary, Fathi, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Said, Trezeguet, Mohsen
Team news
Uruguay: Muslera; Coates, Godin, Caceres; Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Cavani.
Russia: Akinfeev; Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov; Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.
21:45 (IST)
That's it from us!
Thank you for following us as we brought you live updates from the final matches from Group A. Head on to our live blog of the Group B matches where Portugal take on Iran and Spain face Morocco.
21:43 (IST)
To recap Group A:
Uruguay beat Russia to win won their World Cup group with three victories in three games. Russia advance as well despite their first defeat. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored for Uruguay, with the other goal coming from a tournament record-tying sixth own goal.
Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory in the finale put them atop Group A and looking toward a match Saturday in Sochi against the second-place finisher from Group B. Russia's consolation prize will be a match against Group B's winner at Moscow's main stadium.
Saudi Arabia edged Egypt 2-1 after Salem Al-Dawsari scored with almost the last kick in a contest where both teams were trying to avoid last spot in their World Cup group.
Saudi Arabia end Group A in third place with three points and Egypt finish with three losses.
21:36 (IST)
Defensive masterclass from Uruguay
21:35 (IST)
Uruguay finish ahead of Russia in Group!
21:30 (IST)
21:26 (IST)
90+4` Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
The dying minutes of Saudi Arabia - Egypt in Volgograd. Let's say there was little excitement after the break. The game has become a procession.
21:23 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
90+3` Uruguay 3-0 Russia
Third and final change for Uruguay as Cavani is replaced by Maximiliano Gomez.
21:19 (IST)
GOAL !
21:18 (IST)
89` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Brilliant save from Akinfeev to keep it 2-0. Rodriguez lets go off a fiery shot destined to go towards the top corner but Akinfeev gets a strong hand to it and puts it behind for a corner
21:16 (IST)
88` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Samedov has been very poor with his deliveries from set pieces today.
21:15 (IST)
82` Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
A pattern now in both games: warm temperatures, tiring legs and little excitement. This afternoon's matches are meandering towards their ends, dying a slow death, in particular, Saudi Arabia - Egypt. Smolov, dribbling his way through a forest of Uruguay legs, shakes things up, but Muslera collects his cross.
21:14 (IST)
84` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Russia with a chance to score as they break on the counter with Dzyuba and Smolov. Smolov gets into the box and leaves an Uruguayan defender on the turf and looks to cut the ball. However, Muslera gets there ahead of any Russian player.
21:10 (IST)
80` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Uruguay spurn a glorious chance to triple their lead as a Russian pass is hit straight at Cavani in the centre circle. He sends Suarez off on the left wing and it is a two-on-one situation. Suarez gets into the box and squares the ball onto Cavani's path but the ball is too fast for him and the move breaks down.
21:06 (IST)
70` Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
El-Hadari makes two brilliant saves off two powerful headers to keep the Arabs out. First, he makes a one-handed save to keep out Al Mogahwi's header. From the resultant corner, he makes another save to keep out Muhannad Asiri's header.
21:03 (IST)
74` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Dzyuba thinks he is Cavani and aims for the top corner. Indeed, he is Edinson, because he blasts it over and into the top corner of the stadium.
21:02 (IST)
73` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Dzyuba with a glorious chance to pull one back but he blasts his shot well wide of the post.
21:00 (IST)
71` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Uruguay make their second change as Cristian Rodriguez comes on for Nandez.
20:59 (IST)
65` Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
Egypt have restored the balance in the second half and are trying to play it in behind the Saudi defence. No success so far though.
20:58 (IST)
68` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Edinson, what have you done? The Uruguay striker wants his goal badly, but his finishing leaves a lot to be desired at the moment. He runs - or rather - saunters down the left, cuts inside, but blasts his shot miles wide and almost into the Volga.
20:53 (IST)
60` Saudi Arabia 1-1 Egypt
Possession is one thing, ideas another. Saudi Arabia seem to have very little creativity. This is not a match that will live long in the memory, but kudos to the Falcons for not caving in just yet. The same applies to Russia. They are up against it, but keep trying.
20:51 (IST)
62` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Giorgian De Arrascaeta is Uruguay's first substitute as he replaces Bentancur.
20:48 (IST)
59` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Smolov comes on for Russia. In January Smolov, a quick and technical striker, was a transfer target for West Ham but he decided to stay in Russia with FC Krasnodar.
20:47 (IST)
54` Saudi Arabia 1-0 Egypt
Saudi Arabia on the front foot in Volgograd at the moment. As it stands, they are bottom of the group on goal difference.
20:43 (IST)
55` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
The Russian fans chant: We need a goal. Their team is responding, but the Russian pressure around the South American box remains sterile.
20:40 (IST)
51` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Uruguay control proceedings early on in the second half. It's so hard to play Tabarez's team when you trail, let alone with ten men. Samedov with a set piece, but his cross sails across Uruguay's penalty box.
20:35 (IST)
HT. Egypt 1-1 Saudi Arabia
20:35 (IST)
47` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Uruguay get a free-kick just outside the box. Cavani takes it but he can't bend the ball around the wall.
20:34 (IST)
Second-half underway!
The action resumes in Samara as Uruguay lead Russia 2-0. Due to the late penalty drama, the second-half between Saudi Arabi and Egypt will start a few minutes late.
20:23 (IST)
20:23 (IST)
20:21 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:15 (IST)
40` Egypt 1-0 Russia
VAR alert! Shout it from the rooftops: we all love VAR, don't we? Saudi Arabia have been awarded a penalty as referee Wilmar Perez spots a handball in the Egypt area. It goes to VAR, or so we think, and the original decision stands. But alas for the Saudis, Fahad Al Mulwallad blows the opportunity. His attempt is saved by El Hadary. What a way to celebrate becoming the oldest player in World Cup history. Great agility as well.
20:13 (IST)
20:11 (IST)
20:10 (IST)
38` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Oh dear. The Russian hype train is derailing. A second yellow for Igor Smolnikov from Zenit St Petersburg. He walks off, a few tears rolling down. Russia react by replacing Cheryshev with Mario Fernandes. It was a daft challenge from Smolnikov. The Russians might want to call Toni Kroos.
20:09 (IST)
37` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
That sending off has forced Chercheshov Stanislav to make a change and he takes off Cheryshev to replace him with Mario Fernandes.
20:07 (IST)
20:03 (IST)
30` Egypt 1-0 Russia
To get back to Volgograd, Salah should double Egypt’s lead, but he doesn’t convert a gilt-edged chance. He chips it over goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem once again but doesn’t hit the target.
Meanwhile, bedlam in the Russian defence, but both Betancur and Cavani can’t take advantage for Uruguay.
20:02 (IST)
28` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Two chances in the space of a minute for Uruguay to get their third. Bentancur is put through on goal and he tries to nutmeg Akinfeev and score. But he saves. Then Suarez only has Ignashevich to get past to score but he's out-paced by the defender.
20:00 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
27` Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Smolnikov is booked for a challenge on Vecino.
19:58 (IST)
24` Uruguay and Egypt lead
Goals galore! Goals everywhere. Mo Salah scores his second at this World Cup with a delightful strike. In the other game, home hero Cheryshev is culpable for doubling Uruguay's lead as an attempt from Laxalt deflects off him. A big element of luck to that goal, but Russia playing poorly here. It's a reality check for the hosts.
19:57 (IST)
19:54 (IST)
19:50 (IST)
18` Saudi Arabia 0-0 Egypt
It is goalless but the Saudis have been the better side. Mo Salah is still to make an impact in the match.
19:47 (IST)
17` Uruguay 1-0 Russia
A bit of history for you: Volgograd was the stage of the battle for Leningrad during World War II. That was one of the bloodiest battles in the history of mankind. Today, the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex, which towers over the city, remembers the fallen ones. It's very imposing and impressive. Do visit when you have a chance.
19:46 (IST)
15` Uruguay 1-0 Russia
19:45 (IST)
14` Uruguay 1-0 Russia
Contrasting games: Uruguay - Russia is hugely entertaining with both teams attacking; Saudi Arabia - Egypt is, as you'd expect, scrappy. The Falcons are dominating, but there is not much in it.