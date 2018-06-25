To recap Group A:

Uruguay beat Russia to win won their World Cup group with three victories in three games. Russia advance as well despite their first defeat. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored for Uruguay, with the other goal coming from a tournament record-tying sixth own goal.

Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory in the finale put them atop Group A and looking toward a match Saturday in Sochi against the second-place finisher from Group B. Russia's consolation prize will be a match against Group B's winner at Moscow's main stadium.

Saudi Arabia edged Egypt 2-1 after Salem Al-Dawsari scored with almost the last kick in a contest where both teams were trying to avoid last spot in their World Cup group.

Saudi Arabia end Group A in third place with three points and Egypt finish with three losses.