

Preview: Iran's primary objective will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring when they take on Portugal in a Group B tie of the FIFA World Cup at the Mordovia Arena on Monday.

So far, all of Portugal's four goals in the tournament have come through Ronaldo and the Europeans will once again rely heavily on the talismanic striker if they want to make it to the second round.

Both the sides need a win on Monday to enter the Round of 16 and a loss for any of them could make life difficult.

With a win from two games, Portugal are placed second in the group with four points while Iran, who pipped Morocco 1-0 before falling against Spain, lie in third place with three points.

Meanwhile, Spain will be eyeing for a point in their final Group B match to see themselves into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 when they take on Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The Spanish currently share leadership of their group with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran.

With inputs from IANS