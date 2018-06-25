Football world cup 2018

Portugal vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Match 36 at Mordovia Arena: Asian giants face rampant Ronaldo and Co

Sports FP Sports Jun 25, 2018 15:43:56 IST
  • 15:23 (IST)

    What to expect from Day 12

    Since Morocco have already been eliminated, Portugal and Spain (with four points each) and Iran (three) are left to compete for the two spots. Spain play Morocco in Kaliningrad, while Portugal meet Iran in Saransk.

    Portugal and Spain would want routine victories to lock their place in the knockout rounds. Both continental giants could advance with a win, a draw or even defeat — depending on what their rival does in the other match. Or they could knock out Iran and both move through.

    Should Spain and Portugal both win with an identical scoreline, their fair play record will be used to decide the group winner.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 35th and 36th matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018 which will be played between Spain vs Morocco and Iran vs Portugal. 


Preview: Iran's primary objective will be to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring when they take on Portugal in a Group B tie of the FIFA World Cup at the Mordovia Arena on Monday.

So far, all of Portugal's four goals in the tournament have come through Ronaldo and the Europeans will once again rely heavily on the talismanic striker if they want to make it to the second round.

Both the sides need a win on Monday to enter the Round of 16 and a loss for any of them could make life difficult.

With a win from two games, Portugal are placed second in the group with four points while Iran, who pipped Morocco 1-0 before falling against Spain, lie in third place with three points.

Meanwhile, Spain will be eyeing for a point in their final Group B match to see themselves into the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 when they take on Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The Spanish currently share leadership of their group with Portugal, who will also reach the last 16 with a draw against Iran.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 15:43 PM

