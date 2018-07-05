Football world cup 2018

UEFA to allow fourth substitution during extra time in Europa League, Champions League matches

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 17:13:28 IST

Clubs in elite European competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, will be allowed to make a fourth substitution if the match goes into extra time from next season, UEFA said on Thursday.

File image of Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard. Reuters

FIFA, the sport’s governing body, approved the use of a fourth substitute in extra time earlier this year and the rule has been a success at the ongoing World Cup in Russia. According to UEFA’s amended laws, teams in the Champions League and Europa League will still be allowed three substitutes in normal time but can make another change when the match goes into extra time.

Teams that have made less than three substitutions in the standard 90 minutes can still make a total of four changes throughout extra time. “A series of amendments to football’s Laws of the Game are coming into force immediately in various UEFA competitions,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

UEFA also said that clubs in the Champions League and Europa League can list a maximum of seven substitutes on the match sheet, unless it’s for the final, where 12 substitutes can be listed. Laws surrounding the use of electronic communication in the technical area were also amended by UEFA.

“The law has been amended to stipulate that any form of electronic communication by team officials is permitted if it directly relates to player welfare or safety, or for tactical/coaching reasons,” UEFA said, clarifying that "only small, mobile, hand-held equipment... may be used.”

UEFA said team officials using unauthorised equipment would be dismissed from the technical area.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 17:13 PM

