Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem had been on the podium together in the 2018 Asian Games where the Indian won the gold while the latter clinched bronze. The picture of the duo greeting each other had gone viral in 2018.

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Sunday as he became the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Bobby George.

The Olympic champion won the silver in the final of the men's javelin throw event with a best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a throw of 90.21m, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze with a throw of 88.09m.

Fifth in the race for the medal was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who recorded his season best of 86.16m throw. Neeraj and Arshad had been on the podium together in the 2018 Asian Games where the Indian won the gold while the latter clinched bronze. The picture of the duo greeting each other had gone viral in 2018.

After his silver medal win, Neeraj revealed the conversation he had with Arshad during the Worlds.

"I spoke to Arshad after the end of the event and told him that he had performed well. He said he had problems with his elbow. He was not doing well at the start, so I told him he made a good comeback," Neeraj said in his press conference.

Reflecting on his historic outing, Neeraj said he is happy to end India's 19-year wait for a medal at the Worlds. Anju had won bronze in the long jump event in 2003.

"I am happy to have won a silver, the country's first medal in World Athletics Championships after 19 years, I will take it. World Championships is even tougher than Olympics, its record is higher than that of Olympics."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.