Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Greatest moment since 1980', Twitter hails India men's hockey team on reaching semis

India defeated Great Britain in the men's hockey quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, keeping their hopes of a first medal in four decades alive.

FP Sports August 01, 2021 19:55:15 IST
Team India celebrate after beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the men's hockey event in Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

The Indian men's hockey team kept alive the dream of winning its first medal in the Olympic games since 1980 after beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The trio of Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh scored for the Indians, Hardik netting the winner in the final minutes of the game after Sam Ward's goal in the third quarter kept the British side's hopes of making it to the semis alive. Also sensational on the field today was veteran Indian keeper PR Sreejesh, who made as many as four saves out of five shots at goal, including three penalty corners thwarted.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions pouring in to the Indian team finally breaking its long drought in the Olympics and making it to the Olympic semis for the first time since Munich 1972:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 20:03:21 IST

