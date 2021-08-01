India defeated Great Britain in the men's hockey quarter-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, keeping their hopes of a first medal in four decades alive.

The Indian men's hockey team kept alive the dream of winning its first medal in the Olympic games since 1980 after beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The trio of Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh scored for the Indians, Hardik netting the winner in the final minutes of the game after Sam Ward's goal in the third quarter kept the British side's hopes of making it to the semis alive. Also sensational on the field today was veteran Indian keeper PR Sreejesh, who made as many as four saves out of five shots at goal, including three penalty corners thwarted.

Here we take a look at some of the reactions pouring in to the Indian team finally breaking its long drought in the Olympics and making it to the Olympic semis for the first time since Munich 1972:

Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980 Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics. I am just so proud of the team. Congrats boys. I have tears of joy in my eyes. Thank you for what you guys are doing at Tokyo 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 1, 2021

#Hockey is an emotion in India. The past four decades have been filled with disappointments. Whatever the outcome of the semis, the perennial dark clouds seem to be lifting. Reason enough to rejoice — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2021