live

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Highlights: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal; India beat Great Britain 3-1, into semi-finals

Check out highlights from Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our blog

FP Sports August 01, 2021 05:56:03 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Highlights: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal; India beat Great Britain 3-1, into semi-finals

PV Sindhu will be in the women's singles bronze medal match while India take on Great Britain in hockey. AP

Highlights

17:57 (ist)

PV Sindhu wins bronze medal!

PV Sindhu wins the bronze medal. She beats He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to follow up her silver medal in Rio Olympics with a bronze in Tokyo. She is the fourth player to win a medal at consecutive Summer Games
17:27 (ist)

Badminton

PV Sindhu lets go of one game point by trying a cheeky drop shot but not the second. He Bing Jiao tries for too much angle on the drop and PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-13 in 24 minutes
16:59 (ist)

Hockey

Preview: History beckons the Indian men's hockey team at the Olympics as the eight-time champions look to book a last four berth in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza after a hiatus of 41 years when they take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

With an unprecedented eight gold medals in its kitty, Indian hockey has a rich history at the Olympics with its last triumph coming way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.

Since then, Indian hockey has witnessed a downward slump as the past masters of the game registered its best finish -- a fifth place -- in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Having failed to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Games and finishing last in the 2016 Rio Olympics, hockey, as a sport, in the country went from bad to worse.

But the last five years witnessed a significant improvement in India's performances, which propelled them to the third place in the world rankings.

(PTI)
16:44 (ist)

Badminton

PV Sindhu takes on He Bing Jiao in the women's singles bronze medal match. The Chinese shuttler holds a 9-6 head-to-head with four straight wins. Their most recent contest came at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals where Sindhu won 21-19, 21-19. On rankings, not that they matter much, Sindhu is seventh in the world, Bing Jiao is two places down. 15 minutes to go.... 
09:53 (ist)

Boxing - Men's Super Heavy

It's one thing to be a big, heavyweight boxer. It's another to be a big heavyweight boxer who can really box. Jalolov is the latter, and he's putting in a defensive masterclass at the moment. Satish Kumar has no angle of approach, and doesn't have the pace or precision required to get past his defence. He's also bleeding from his right eye. This is a battling performance from the Indian, make no mistake about it. His opponent is just that good. Jalolov wins the bout by unanimous decision.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 01, 2021 - 20:26 (IST)
And that's that from us for tonight.
 
Wonder where India is placed in medals tally?
 
 
What a day for India. Sindhu winning bronze. Team India (men's hockey) one inch closer to another medal. 
 
A quick recap of all results as far as India are concered:
 
Golf:
 
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane finished tied 42nd and 56th at the end of men's individual stroke play event.
 
Equestrian:
 
Fouaad Mirza at 22nd after cross-country round in individual eventing.
 
Boxing
 
Satish Kumar lost to Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 0-5 in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals.
 
Badminton:
 
PV Sindhu beat He Bing Jiao (China) 21-13 21-15 in women's singles bronze medal match.
 
Hockey
 
India beat Great Britain 3-1 in men's quarter-final.
 
We have an action packed day tomorrow with Kamalpreet Kaur taking part in discuss throw finals as well as India women's hockey team playing their QF clash against Aussies.
 
We hope to see you again tomorrow when our live blog goes up at 5 am IST. For now, good bye.    
 

Aug 01, 2021 - 20:15 (IST)

PV Sindhu claimed a second consecutive Olympic medal, bagging the bronze with a straight games (21-13, 21-15) win over China’s He Bingjiao on Sunday, becoming only the second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win more than one individual Olympic medal.

Read Sindhu's road to bronze medal.

Aug 01, 2021 - 20:10 (IST)

Hockey!

India men road to semis:

Beat New Zealand 3-2 in Pool match 1

Lost to Australia 1-7 in Pool match 2

Beat Spain 3-0 in Pool match 3

Beat Argentina 3-1 in Pool match 4

Beat Japan 5-3 in Pool match 5

Beat Great Britain 3-1 in quarter-final. 

Aug 01, 2021 - 20:04 (IST)

'PV Sindhu is possibly the greatest Women’s athlete from India'

Sindhu's bronze medal win has sent Indian fans into celebratory mode. She could not win the gold or silver but an Olympics medal is a medal is a medal.

Here's how Twitter reacted on her bronze win.

Aug 01, 2021 - 20:00 (IST)

'Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980'

India men's hockey team have created history on Tokyo and have reignited the hope in India hockey fans that the team can go on and win a medal. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the men's team's brilliant win in quarter-finals. 

Aug 01, 2021 - 19:56 (IST)

Here is that MOMENT for PV Sindhu and all of India. 

The India flag goes up!

Aug 01, 2021 - 19:42 (IST)

Hockey

Gurjant Singh, one of the goal-scorers for India in QF:

We took early lead but we were defensive, GBR played good hockey. We will watch videos and look to get better. Hopefully we give our best in the semis and get into finals.

Aug 01, 2021 - 19:39 (IST)

Badminton

Chen Yu Fei has clinched gold in women's singles.

She is China’s fifth women’s singles gold medal winner. 

She beat Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in final. Tai Tzu Ying wins the silver medal.

India's PV Sindhu won her bronze medal match earlier today. 

Aug 01, 2021 - 19:31 (IST)

So true. Wrestling begins soon for India. Two huge mendal contenders there. And remember, Lovlina has not finished yet.

Aug 01, 2021 - 19:18 (IST)

Hockey!

Could have been a terrible day for Gurjant, especially after that unsuccessful referral he took at the start of the match. Was taken in haste and could have cost India an important game but he showed his nerves and scored a goal. India without any referral were brilliant to maintain the lead throughout the match.

Load More

Preview Day 9: Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. While there was joy in the form of the Indian women’s hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh, the major disappointments for the day were the losses of World No 1 Amit Panghal and star shuttler PV Sindhu.

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by securing a quarter-final berth for the first time in 41 years, with a 4-3 win over South Africa.

Kamalpreet sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on 2 August.

Panghal was handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.

India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.

Elsewhere, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will be in action in the individual cross country. Also watch out for boxer Satish Kumar, who will compete in the men’s 91kg quarter-final.  You can check the complete Day 9 schedule here.

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 20:30:05 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 28 July, Day 5 schedule of Indian athletes
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 28 July, Day 5 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the complete schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020 involving Indian athletes on 28 July.

Lovlina Borgohain's promising run continues as second medal assured for India; PV Sindhu outperforms Akane Yamaguchi
Sports

Lovlina Borgohain's promising run continues as second medal assured for India; PV Sindhu outperforms Akane Yamaguchi

Check out photos from Day seven of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari advance; Rani Rampal and Co lose third match in a row

It was, in a nutshell, another mixed day for the country which is waiting for its second medal after the spectacular silver by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on the opening day of competitions.