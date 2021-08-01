Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Highlights: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal; India beat Great Britain 3-1, into semi-finals
PV Sindhu wins bronze medal!
PV Sindhu wins the bronze medal. She beats He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to follow up her silver medal in Rio Olympics with a bronze in Tokyo. She is the fourth player to win a medal at consecutive Summer Games
Badminton
PV Sindhu lets go of one game point by trying a cheeky drop shot but not the second. He Bing Jiao tries for too much angle on the drop and PV Sindhu takes the opening game 21-13 in 24 minutes
Hockey
Preview: History beckons the Indian men's hockey team at the Olympics as the eight-time champions look to book a last four berth in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza after a hiatus of 41 years when they take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal.
With an unprecedented eight gold medals in its kitty, Indian hockey has a rich history at the Olympics with its last triumph coming way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.
Since then, Indian hockey has witnessed a downward slump as the past masters of the game registered its best finish -- a fifth place -- in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Having failed to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Games and finishing last in the 2016 Rio Olympics, hockey, as a sport, in the country went from bad to worse.
But the last five years witnessed a significant improvement in India's performances, which propelled them to the third place in the world rankings.
Badminton
PV Sindhu takes on He Bing Jiao in the women's singles bronze medal match. The Chinese shuttler holds a 9-6 head-to-head with four straight wins. Their most recent contest came at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals where Sindhu won 21-19, 21-19. On rankings, not that they matter much, Sindhu is seventh in the world, Bing Jiao is two places down. 15 minutes to go....
Boxing - Men's Super Heavy
It's one thing to be a big, heavyweight boxer. It's another to be a big heavyweight boxer who can really box. Jalolov is the latter, and he's putting in a defensive masterclass at the moment. Satish Kumar has no angle of approach, and doesn't have the pace or precision required to get past his defence. He's also bleeding from his right eye. This is a battling performance from the Indian, make no mistake about it. His opponent is just that good. Jalolov wins the bout by unanimous decision.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
PV Sindhu claimed a second consecutive Olympic medal, bagging the bronze with a straight games (21-13, 21-15) win over China’s He Bingjiao on Sunday, becoming only the second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win more than one individual Olympic medal.
'PV Sindhu is possibly the greatest Women’s athlete from India'
Sindhu's bronze medal win has sent Indian fans into celebratory mode. She could not win the gold or silver but an Olympics medal is a medal is a medal.
'Greatest moment for Indian Hockey since the 1980'
India men's hockey team have created history on Tokyo and have reignited the hope in India hockey fans that the team can go on and win a medal.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the men's team's brilliant win in quarter-finals.
Here is that MOMENT for PV Sindhu and all of India.
The India flag goes up!
Her second #Olympics medal.
The India flag goes up for second time at #Tokyo2020
Badminton
Chen Yu Fei has clinched gold in women's singles.
She is China’s fifth women’s singles gold medal winner.
She beat Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in final. Tai Tzu Ying wins the silver medal.
India's PV Sindhu won her bronze medal match earlier today.
So true. Wrestling begins soon for India. Two huge mendal contenders there. And remember, Lovlina has not finished yet.
Hockey!
Could have been a terrible day for Gurjant, especially after that unsuccessful referral he took at the start of the match. Was taken in haste and could have cost India an important game but he showed his nerves and scored a goal. India without any referral were brilliant to maintain the lead throughout the match.
Preview Day 9: Saturday was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. While there was joy in the form of the Indian women’s hockey team and discus thrower Kamalpreet Singh, the major disappointments for the day were the losses of World No 1 Amit Panghal and star shuttler PV Sindhu.
The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by securing a quarter-final berth for the first time in 41 years, with a 4-3 win over South Africa.
Kamalpreet sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on 2 August.
Panghal was handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez.
India’s hopes of securing the first-ever Olympic gold in badminton were quashed on Saturday, PV Sindhu still has a chance to secure a bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.
Elsewhere, the Indian men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final. Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete for India in the men’s Round 4.
