Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with a straight games victory over China’s He Bingjao in the women's singles badminton tournament.

On Saturday, Sindhu’s dream for an Olympic gold had ended when she lost to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, however, she had another opportunity to make it two medals in two Games in the bronze medal match.

This is Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympic medal, after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She had lost to Carolina Marin in the final five years back.

In the bronze medal match, Sindhu decimated her Chinese opponent with some brilliant smashes, taking the first game comfortably at 21-13.

However, Bingjao showed more intent in the second game, to even level the scores 11-11 at one stage. An energetic Sindhu, this time, managed to not lose her rhythm and went onto clinch the second game 21-15, with the final scores reading 21-13, 21-15.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sindhu’s medal-winning feat:



Simply superb, Sindhu!

India's latest two-time Olympic medallist

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

India now surpass their 2016 medal count!

that outstanding Sindhu performance ensures India will finish ahead of their medal count in Rio....let's hope there's more to come as the second week starts! #Tokyo2020 #Badminton #OlympicGames — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 1, 2021

Making millions of Indians proud!

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

We witnessed a classy Sindhu today!

Congratulations @PVSindhu1 for bringing glory to the nation. We all are proud of you. First #Indian Woman to win a #Olympics Medal Twice...!! You are Super Sindhu!!#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/FjKwHz1t0F — Manish Kaushik (@iboxermanish) August 1, 2021

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Badminton Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match You did it @Pvsindhu1 Back to back Olympic medals for PV Sindhu! Defeats Bing Jiao to be the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual #Olympics medals. #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YfXDvPTpzg — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2021

Did we ever doubt Sindhu's chances ?!

PV Sindhu is possibly the greatest Women’s athlete from India. Got a silver medal at Rio Games in 2016 & now a bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. Stupendous achievement. Looking at her game, I feel her best is yet to come — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 1, 2021

Sindhu's coach also deserves credit!

I remember thanking Gopi at least 3000 times during Rio. Appreciation post for Park Tae-Sang for all the work he has done for Sindhu and us! Love, respect and a huge Thank You! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 1, 2021

Super Sunday, indeed!