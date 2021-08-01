Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'SUPER SINDHU!', Twitterati full of praise after PV Sindhu clinches women's singles bronze

This is Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympic medal, after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

FP Sports August 01, 2021 18:38:10 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'SUPER SINDHU!', Twitterati full of praise after PV Sindhu clinches women's singles bronze

The bronze medal is PV Sindhu's second consecutive medal at Olympics. AP

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with a straight games victory over China’s He Bingjao in the women's singles badminton tournament.

On Saturday, Sindhu’s dream for an Olympic gold had ended when she lost to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, however, she had another opportunity to make it two medals in two Games in the bronze medal match.

This is Sindhu’s second consecutive Olympic medal, after claiming silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She had lost to Carolina Marin in the final five years back.

In the bronze medal match, Sindhu decimated her Chinese opponent with some brilliant smashes, taking the first game comfortably at 21-13.

However, Bingjao showed more intent in the second game, to even level the scores 11-11 at one stage. An energetic Sindhu, this time, managed to not lose her rhythm and went onto clinch the second game 21-15, with the final scores reading 21-13, 21-15.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Sindhu’s medal-winning feat:

Simply superb, Sindhu!

India's latest two-time Olympic medallist

India now surpass their 2016 medal count!

Making millions of Indians proud!

We witnessed a classy Sindhu today!

Did we ever doubt Sindhu's chances ?!

Sindhu's coach also deserves credit!

Super Sunday, indeed!

Updated Date: August 01, 2021 18:43:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter consoles PV Sindhu after semi-final loss, lauds 'tactically astute' Tai Tzu-ying
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Twitter consoles PV Sindhu after semi-final loss, lauds 'tactically astute' Tai Tzu-ying

Sindhu's aim of becoming the first Indian shuttler to win Olympic gold came to a screeching halt as she suffered a straight games defeat against Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ying.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying live telecast on tv and online in India
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying live telecast on tv and online in India

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the badminton women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying is concerned.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fights past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fights past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-finals

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, defended brilliantly and rode on her attack to outclass the fourth seeded Yamaguchi 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash at the Musashino Forest Plaza here.